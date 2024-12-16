Saudi Response Plus Medical Provides Robust Emergency Medical Cover For Soundstorm '24

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Riyadh, December 16, 2024: Saudi Response Plus Medical Services (Saudi RPM) – a leading healthcare provider in the region and a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, has successfully supported the recently-concluded MDLBeast Soundstorm '24, the annual festival

held in Banban, Riyadh, with a robust contingent of best-in-class emergency medical solutions.

The three-day festival attracted nearly 500,000 attendees this year, bringing in an all-star line-up of headliners and global A-listers, from international DJs and legends to rock stars, including Eminem, Linkin Park, Armin Van Buuren, Muse, Jason Derulo, DJ Snake, Camila Cabello, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Steve Aoki, and more.

To ensure participants' safety at all times, Saudi RPM had mobilized a strong team of medical professionals equipped with a state-of-the-art fleet of ambulances. The team featured over 300 staff on-ground to support 8 clinics of over 110 beds, with 140+ paramedics, 50 nurses, 15 doctors, 60 support staff and 20 ambulances stationed during the festival.



Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said:“Soundstorm is an iconic annual event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Saudi RPM's accomplishments year-on-year at the festival reinforce the exceptional capabilities of our EMS team in managing large-scale events while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all attendees. This is what makes RPM the partner of choice for such events and solidifies our position as the leading provider of pre-hospital care in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Jonathan Trattles, Chief of EMS – Saudi RPM, said:“The planning, training and coordination between MDLBeast Soundstorm and the Saudi RPM teams have resulted in the seamless delivery of emergency medical services for the event. Our meticulous preparedness with crash condensed meetings held weeks prior to the event, backed by our state-of-the-art technologies and our command centre capabilities, led to unrivalled proficiency in our operations during Soundstorm.”

Saudi RPM is one of the largest providers of on-site healthcare management, pre-hospital care medivac, medical care in events, and medical emergency transfers from remote sites in KSA. Boasting an impressive track record and backed by cutting-edge technology and equipment, Saudi RPM is fully prepared to extend its unwavering support to all types of large-scale events across the region.