OTT Year-Ender: Top 10 Netflix Web Series Released In 2024 Killer Soup, IC 814, Fool Me Once, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT year-ender: Let's take a look at the top 10 Netflix web series released in 2024.
Griselda
Plot: Griselda is a fictionalised drama about Griselda Blanco, who built a powerful cartel in 1970s-80s Miami through cunning, charm, and brutality, earning the title“the Godmother”.
Cast: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan
3 Body Problem
Plot: In 1960s China , a woman's decision triggers events that unravel nature's laws, prompting scientists and a detective to unite against an unprecedented threat to humanity's existence in the present day.
Cast: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao Also Read
| 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Plot: The plot of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recounts the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight, leading to international negotiations, the release of militants, and lasting security concerns for India.
Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur
Maamla Legal Hai
Plot: At District Court Patparganj, chaos clashes with the rule of law as eccentric staff members work to deliver justice, though not without encountering a few objections.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht Also Read
| Zebra movie OTT: How to watch Telugu crime thriller online Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Plot: The series explores Tribhuvan Mishra's double life as a CA and secret sex worker, navigating crime, moral dilemmas and middle-class struggles in Noida's dark underbelly.
Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shubhrajyoti Barat
Killer Soup
Plot: In the fictional hill station of Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, aspiring home chef Swathi plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover and his squint-eyed doppelgänger, Umesh Pillai.
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Plot: Kapil Sharma's comedy show features celebrity guests, hilarious skits and a talented cast, set in a grand airport-themed backdrop with an elegant café and sophisticated design elements.
MENAFN16122024007365015876ID1108996271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.