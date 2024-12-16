Insult To Constitution Will Not Be Tolerated: CM Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 16 (IANS) Chief Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, said the insult to the will not be tolerated and appealed to the opposition not to do over the desecration of the Constitution in Parbhani.

He told the Assembly on the first day of a week-long winter session that the desecration was done by a mentally ill person and the administration has already taken action against him.

“The insult to the Constitution will not be tolerated. The person who insulted the Constitution was mentally ill. I appeal to the opposition to come up with good suggestions so that such incidents do not happen without doing politics,” said CM Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister was responding to the issue raised by Congress legislator Nana Patole in the state Assembly after he introduced the newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.

The opposition also raised the killing of a Sarpanch in Beed district demanding stern action against those involved in it. The opposition claimed that the Parbhani and Beed incidents were quite serious and the government should deal firmly with those involved.

“The incidents in Beed and Parbhani are very serious. The government has taken the murder of a young sarpanch in Beed seriously. The police inspector has been sent on compulsory leave and the in-charge PSI has been suspended. Three people have been arrested in Beed. Even if some of the accused are absconding, they will definitely be found and arrested, said CM Fadnavis in his response.

Earlier, Patole demanded a detailed discussion on the Parbhani and Beed incidents. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the discussion will take place at an appropriate time but not today as the condolence resolution will be taken up in the House.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve also raised this issue in the Upper House.

He demanded that the three absconding accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case be arrested at the earliest. He also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and stern action.

Meanwhile, the opposition on the first day of a week-long winter session staged a protest against the use of EVMs in the elections and raised slogans against it. The protest was led by the leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve who was accompanied by former leader of opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and other legislators from Shiv Sena(UBT), Congress and NCP(SP).

They raised slogans like“EVM Sarkar Hi Hi” and“EVM Hatao Lokshahi Bachao”. Danve also criticised the administration for not allowing the villagers from Markadwadi to conduct mock polling to protest alleged EVM tampering and its misuse during the Assembly election. Wadettiwar said the government will have to shift to ballot polls from EVMs.