UN Condemns Armenia's Denial Of Azerbaijani Heritage

Qabil Ashirov

During the review of Armenia's periodic report at the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, UN experts emphasized the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage within Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijani Community.

The Community noted that Armenia's delegation showed intolerance towards these questions and again denied the Azerbaijani heritage of the Blue Mosque, reflecting deep-rooted Azerbaijanophobia and a fabricated sense of "ethnic exclusivity" within Armenian society. This denial contradicts Armenia's purported efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

Similarly, during the occupation period, Armenia's policy of denying the Azerbaijani heritage of the Yuxari Govhar Agha Mosque was entirely unsuccessful, and there is no future in denying the Azerbaijani origins of the Blue Mosque either. Neither the hysterical responses from Armenian officials at the UN nor the ridiculous tweets and remarks from France's racist ambassador in Armenia can erase the ancient history and rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

The Community appreciates the UN Committee's recommendation that expresses concern over hate speech by officials and politicians in the media and online, highlighting the racist policies Armenia pursues against Azerbaijanis. The Community calls on UN experts to continue monitoring the issue of Azerbaijanophobia in Armenia, keeping a close watch on the media and internet space. They also invite other relevant UN bodies to address the violated rights of West Azerbaijanis during discussions about Armenia and to recommend ways to rectify these injustices.