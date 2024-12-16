UN Condemns Armenia's Denial Of Azerbaijani Heritage
12/16/2024 2:09:43 AM
Qabil Ashirov
During the review of Armenia's periodic report at the United
Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, UN
experts emphasized the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and
the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage within Armenia,
Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijani
Community.
The Community noted that Armenia's delegation showed intolerance
towards these questions and again denied the Azerbaijani heritage
of the Blue Mosque, reflecting deep-rooted Azerbaijanophobia and a
fabricated sense of "ethnic exclusivity" within Armenian society.
This denial contradicts Armenia's purported efforts to normalize
relations between the two countries.
Similarly, during the occupation period, Armenia's policy of
denying the Azerbaijani heritage of the Yuxari Govhar Agha Mosque
was entirely unsuccessful, and there is no future in denying the
Azerbaijani origins of the Blue Mosque either. Neither the
hysterical responses from Armenian officials at the UN nor the
ridiculous tweets and remarks from France's racist ambassador in
Armenia can erase the ancient history and rich cultural heritage of
the Azerbaijani people.
The Community appreciates the UN Committee's recommendation that
expresses concern over hate speech by officials and politicians in
the media and online, highlighting the racist policies Armenia
pursues against Azerbaijanis. The Community calls on UN experts to
continue monitoring the issue of Azerbaijanophobia in Armenia,
keeping a close watch on the media and internet space. They also
invite other relevant UN bodies to address the violated rights of
West Azerbaijanis during discussions about Armenia and to recommend
ways to rectify these injustices.
