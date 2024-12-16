Turkish crisis controlling organization delivers food packages to region in northern Syria

(MENAFN) Turkey’s crisis controlling organization declared Sunday that it had delivered food parcels to 1,365 families in the northern Syrian city of Manbij following its latest freedom from PKK/YPG terror groups.



The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) stated in a statement that humanitarian support crews delivered the food packages in the city center of Manbij, freed from the US-supported terror organizations as part of Operation Dawn of Freedom by the Syrian National (SNA) group few days ago.



AFAD noted it remains to support Syrians in their voluntary, safe and gracious getting back to Syria after the fall of the decades-long Bashar Assad regime previously the current month.



Assad, who led Syria with a hard fist for approximately 25 years, escaped to Russia on December 8 following anti-regime groups took charge of Damascus. The overthrow came following Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) soldiers seized major cities through the nation in a sudden attacking that continued less than a couple of weeks.



With the regime's ouster, the terrorist PKK/YPG has been planning to abuse the nation’s unsteadiness as well as power vacuum.



In its 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — known as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been accountable for the murder of more than 40,000 individuals, comprising women, kids, toddlers, as well as the old.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108995988