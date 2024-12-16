Waltz Comments On Orbán's Christmas Truce Proposals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future national security adviser to the Donald administration in the U.S., Mike Waltz, said the team could consider proposals by the Hungarian prime for a "Christmas truce", stopping short of any details of the matter.

Waltz spoke with CBS News , Ukrinform reports.

"Orbán has regular engagement with the Russians, and he clearly has a good relationship with President Trump, and I would hope the entire world would want to see some type of cessation to the slaughter that is happening in eastern Ukraine," Mike Waltz said in response to a question about the idea of ​​a "Christmas truce" put forward by the Hungarian government head.

"We need to stop the fighting. And if that is some type of ceasefire as a first step, again, we'll take a hard look at what that means," he noted, adding that until Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, the team will remain in coordination with the current administration.

Waltz avoided commenting on the details of the offer and the answer about the future policy of the Trump administration toward Ukraine.

At the same time, Waltz noted that since the election in November, European allies, including President Zelensky of Ukraine, have been discussing the framework of finding ways to end the ongoing conflict.

It should be recalled that on December 11, Orbán said Hungary had proposed to Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war on Christmas eve, adding that President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly rejected the idea.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky , commenting on Orbán's phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, emphasized that no talks about the war being waged by Russia can be held without Ukraine.

Photo: Getty Images