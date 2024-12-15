Landslide Kills 5 People N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- At least five people lost their lives as a landslide struck a vehicle in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region on Sunday, said police.

According to a statement, the vehicle was travelling from Skardu district of GB to Shangus area when it was struck by a massive amount of falling debris in Rondo Malupa area of Skardu. The police report confirmed that the vehicle was completely swept away, leaving no chance of survival for its occupants. A rescue team was dispatched to the site immediately to launch a search and recovery operation. A search operation led to the discovery of the vehicle in a deep ditch beneath the rubble and transported all five bodies to the nearby government run hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

Earlier this year, heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in GB killed at least two children and destroyed infrastructure in Kushnat, Pakora, and Mominabad villages of the region. The GB region faces frequent landslides disrupting main routes across the area due to heavy rainfall and snow.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather across most areas over the next 24 hours, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions expected in hilly regions. (end)

sbk







MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108995286