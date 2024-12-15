Jordan Crown Prince Visits Kuwait's Al-Salam Palace Museum
Date
12/15/2024 3:04:48 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian crown prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and his accompanying delegation paid on Sunday a visit to Al-Salam Palace Museum.
Museum's general supervisor Sheikha Mona Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah received Prince Hussein who toured inside the facility, which contains historic documents and possessions, and significant aspects about Kuwait.
In addition, Prince Hussein visited main museums at Al-Salam Palace about the history of Kuwait, and Al-Salam Palace and cultures that existed in Kuwait.
Prince Hussein's visit to Al-Salam Palace is paramount as his grandfather, King Hussein bin Talal, was the first visitor after the museum's inauguration in 1964.
Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the head of honor mission, accompanied Prince Hussein. (end)
hm
MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108995284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.