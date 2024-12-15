Jordan Crown Prince Visits Kuwait's Al-Salam Palace Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Hussein bin Abdullah II and his accompanying delegation paid on Sunday a visit to Al-Salam Palace Museum.

Museum's general supervisor Sheikha Mona Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah received Prince Hussein who toured inside the facility, which contains historic documents and possessions, and significant aspects about Kuwait.

In addition, Prince Hussein visited main museums at Al-Salam Palace about the history of Kuwait, and Al-Salam Palace and cultures that existed in Kuwait.

Prince Hussein's visit to Al-Salam Palace is paramount as his grandfather, King Hussein bin Talal, was the first visitor after the museum's inauguration in 1964.

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the head of honor mission, accompanied Prince Hussein. (end)

