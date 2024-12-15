Beijing ‘surprised’ by S-Korean leader`s spying allegations

(MENAFN) Beijing has expressed surprise and dissatisfaction over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent espionage accusations, labeling them as an internal issue in South Korea. Yoon had claimed that his decision to impose martial law was partly due to political opposition blocking a law to punish foreign spies, citing two alleged incidents where Chinese agents used drones to survey US and South Korean assets earlier this year.



In response, Chinese Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China opposes the unfounded espionage allegations and emphasized that no conclusions have been made regarding the two cases mentioned by Yoon. Mao also stressed that China’s citizens abroad are expected to comply with local laws and called on South Korea to handle any espionage cases involving Chinese nationals fairly.



Mao further addressed Yoon’s remarks about the environmental impact of China-made solar power facilities, defending China's green industry as vital in addressing climate change. The two espionage incidents mentioned by Yoon involved Chinese nationals allegedly filming a US aircraft carrier and flying a drone over South Korea’s intelligence service headquarters.



Yoon is currently under investigation for allegedly declaring martial law in violation of the law, and his approval rating has dropped significantly, with a poll showing only 11% support. A second vote on his impeachment is set for Saturday.

