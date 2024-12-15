Türkiye controls 65 percent of international UAV market

(MENAFN) Türkiye now controls 65 percent of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, according to Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer of Turkish drone maker Baykar. Speaking at the “Take Off Istanbul” event organized by the Technology Team Foundation of Türkiye and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, Bayraktar detailed the company’s remarkable achievements in the UAV industry. He highlighted that Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2, known as the world’s most famous combat UAV, had its first flight in 2014, while the Bayraktar AKINCI made its debut in 2019.



The Bayraktar AKINCI has already been exported to 10 countries, and the Bayraktar TB2 holds the title of the most-exported unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) globally. Bayraktar revealed that Baykar itself controls nearly 60 percent of the UAV market and has become the world’s largest UAV company when it comes to large platforms. The company’s impressive growth has been driven by its innovation in UAV technology, beginning with the development of Türkiye’s first robotic guidance system and mini UAV in 2004, a time when UAVs were virtually unknown worldwide.



Bayraktar also discussed the advancements made with Türkiye’s first unmanned combat aircraft, the Kizilelma, which exceeded expectations by completing its first flight a year ahead of schedule in 2022. Furthermore, he shared the progress made with the Bayraktar TB3, which had its first flight in 2023. The Bayraktar TB3 is notable for being the world’s first combat UAV platform capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships, with the first trials conducted the previous month. Baykar has also begun mass production of the Bayraktar TB3, marking another milestone in the company’s rapidly expanding UAV capabilities.

