(MENAFN) Parisians gathered in the streets on Saturday to celebrate the fall of the 61-year-old Baathist in Syria, marking a moment of significant change. The crowd, composed of Syrians living in Paris as well as local supporters, gathered at Republic Square, a central location for demonstrations in the city. The air was filled with excitement and hope as people waved Syrian flags, symbolizing their support for the end of the regime's decades-long rule.



In addition to the flags, many held banners calling for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlined a roadmap for Syria's political transition. Adopted in 2015, the resolution aims to bring about a peaceful resolution to the Syrian conflict, including a democratic transition and the establishment of a new constitution. The demonstrators in Paris echoed the call for these goals to be fully realized, emphasizing the importance of international support for a free and democratic Syria.



Some of the protesters took their activism a step further by painting the Syrian revolution flag on their faces, further symbolizing their commitment to the cause. Their actions demonstrated not only a celebration of the regime's fall but also a desire for continued progress in the fight for freedom and justice for the Syrian people. The energy in the square was palpable, with a strong sense of solidarity and purpose driving the protest.



As a final act of defiance and celebration, a group of demonstrators climbed on top of the Republic Monument, one of Paris's iconic landmarks, and unfurled a massive Syrian revolution flag. This symbolic gesture was a powerful visual statement, representing the triumph of the Syrian people over years of oppressive rule and their determination to see their country free from the remnants of the Baathist regime. The gathering was a testament to the enduring spirit of those fighting for change in Syria.

