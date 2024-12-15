Russia declares BRICS+AI association

(MENAFN) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced the creation of a BRICS+AI alliance aimed at advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev made the announcement at the AI Journey conference in Moscow on Wednesday, revealing that over 20 companies from six BRICS member countries—Russia, China, India, Brazil, Iran, and the UAE—have already joined the initiative.



The alliance, which includes a range of sectors such as universities, medical companies, pharmaceuticals, financial infrastructure, telecommunications, electric battery manufacturers, and producers, will focus on developing digital technologies across both public and commercial sectors. Dmitriev emphasized the alliance's importance in light of Western nations' efforts to restrict BRICS countries' access to AI technologies.



This new collaboration aims to speed up the development of AI technologies within the BRICS group through joint initiatives. The concept of the BRICS+AI alliance was first presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Kazan Summit in October. At the AI conference, Putin highlighted the importance of AI for Russia’s scientific and ideological sovereignty while expressing Russia's openness to global partnerships in innovation.



BRICS, originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in January 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE. Recently, Belarus and Indonesia have also been granted "partner country" status within BRICS, allowing them to participate in summits and meetings.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994585