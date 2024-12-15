Hundreds of residents in New Jersey report sightings of UFO`s

(MENAFN) Since mid-November, hundreds of residents in New Jersey have reported sightings of unusual flying objects, believed to be drones, across approximately 12 counties. These objects, sometimes seen in groups, have been observed near key infrastructure such as power plants, railway stations, and dams. Despite the increasing frequency of reports, Senator John Bramnik has downplayed the situation, calling it a "limited emergency." The nature of the flying objects remains unclear, with no definitive identification yet. White House officials have ruled out U.S. military involvement and suggest the objects may be "manned aircraft" operating legally. There are no indications of foreign interference or a direct threat to public safety or national security, according to the Pentagon.



New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has labeled them as "Unmanned Aerial Systems" (UAS) and called for a federal investigation. The objects, approximately six feet wide, are believed to be too large to be toys or operated by amateurs. Despite various agencies, including the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI, insisting they are not related to foreign powers, there is still no concrete answer about what these flying objects are. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed there is no evidence of external involvement, while the FBI noted instances of misidentification in the past. The lack of clear answers has led to growing bipartisan frustration. Governor Murphy has urged President Biden to allocate more resources for the investigation, citing concerns about the rising number of sightings. Some Republican figures, like Congressman Jeff Van Drew, have raised suspicions about the drones possibly being launched from an Iranian "mother ship."



Sightings have occurred not only in New Jersey but also in neighboring states such as Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reported seeing numerous large drones over his home for nearly an hour. While drones have been spotted near U.S. military bases abroad, including in Germany and the UK, no link has been confirmed to the incidents in the U.S. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration has imposed no-fly zones in specific areas of New Jersey. Local authorities and the FBI are continuing investigations and seeking public assistance to identify the origin and nature of the mysterious objects.

