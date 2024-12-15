WCM-Q seminars offer valuable insights into medical careers

(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – December 14, 2024: Foundation and pre-medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) had the opportunity to hear from experienced healthcare professionals about the various training and career paths available to them during this semester’s Medical Career Seminar series.



The Fall edition of the seminar series, which began in August and concluded in early December, featured presentations from Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean and professor of psychiatry and population health sciences at WCM-Q; Dr. Nayef Mazloum, associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and associate dean for student research at WCM-Q; and six distinguished WCM-Q alumni. Each seminar was followed by a Q&A session, giving students an opportunity to explore the career progression of each speaker while considering their own future plans.



During his presentation, Dr. Sheikh explained how his interest in psychiatry evolved into a passion for understanding the psychology of health advocacy, education, and leadership. This passion ultimately led him to pursue a career as a healthcare executive while remaining active in research. “Choosing a career path is one of the most exciting parts of the journey of self-discovery and finding one’s true calling. As students move through medical school, they should always follow what sparks their curiosity and brings them personal fulfillment,” Dr. Sheikh said.



Dr. Mazloum spoke about his background and professional journey, providing students with key insights into what it takes to build a successful career in medical research.



Alumni speakers included Dr. Ghadeer Abdelwahab (Class of 2024), a first-year emergency medicine resident at Hamad General Hospital (HMC); Dr. Lina Irshaid (Class of 2017), a consultant pathologist at HMC; Dr. Amna M. Al Khuzaei (Class of 2015), a pediatric gastroenterology consultant, and hepatologist and liver transplant specialist at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Sultan Abdulla S K Al-Raban (Class of 2024), a first-year otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery resident at HMC; Dr. Ramez Bodair (Class of 2021 and graduate of WCM-Q’s Foundation Program), a chief resident in internal medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health in the US; and Dr. Sadeer Al-Kindi (Class of 2013), an associate professor at Houston Methodist & Weill Cornell Medicine in the US.



Dr. Marco Ameduri, associate professor of physics/senior associate dean for Pre-Medical Education and Education City Collaborative Curricular Affairs, said: “We are very proud to hear about the diverse and inspiring career journeys of our alumni, including their challenges and successes. Their stories showcase the countless possibilities that come with pursuing a medical career.”



Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, added: “The Medical Career Seminar is always a valuable experience for our students. It offers a glimpse into what life as a physician might be like, renews their enthusiasm for their studies, and helps them develop a clearer focus on the type of physician they aspire to become.”



The Medical Career Seminar series is a weekly activity for students. Each session features guest speakers, including WCM-Q faculty, alumni, and community partners, who provide valuable insights into the journey to a medical career and the practice of medicine.





