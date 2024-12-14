Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's Movie Mints A Massive ₹1190 Crore Gross

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which released on December 5, continues to make a significant impact at the box office. The which has become the highest grossing movie of Indian movie of 2024 saw a massive jump on second Saturday as the film earned ₹62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk show. The report stated that the film witnessed a 71.15 percent jump on Day 10. Earlier on Day 9, the blockbuster movie earned ₹36.4 crore.

In terms of collections across various languages on Day 10, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹46 crore in the Hindi belt, ₹13 crore in Telugu, ₹2.5 crore in Tamil, ₹0.45 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.35 crore in Malayalam. With these earnings, the total collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule in India has reached ₹824.5 crore net. This includes ₹498.1 crore from the Hindi language, ₹262.6 crore from Telugu, ₹44.9 crore from Tamil, ₹5.95 crore from Kannada, and ₹12.95 crore from Malayalam.

As per Sacnilk report, the action drama movie minted ₹1190 crore gross worldwide. Earlier, it was also reported that Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.





Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part,“Pushpa: The Rise,” which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 controversy

During the premiere show of the film, a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation following stampede at Sandhya theatre. Later on December 13, Allu arjun was arrested and was granted 14-day custody by a lower court in Telangana. His legal team then challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000. Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said thaat the arrest was orchestrated to provide a "big publicity boost" to the actor and drive the second-week box office collections of Pushpa 2. Taking to X, he wrote,“Regarding everybody's SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable Chief Minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the Telangana state's FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2 's week 2 's collections.”