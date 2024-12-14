Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's Movie Mints A Massive ₹1190 Crore Gross

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which released on December 5, continues to make a significant impact at the box office. The film which has become the highest grossing movie of Indian movie of 2024 saw a massive jump on second Saturday as the film earned ₹62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk show. The report stated that the film witnessed a 71.15 percent jump on Day 10. Earlier on Day 9, the blockbuster movie earned ₹36.4 crore. Also Read
| Allu Arjun ate rice, vegetable curry in jail; treated as special class prisoner
In terms of collections across various languages on Day 10, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹46 crore in the Hindi belt, ₹13 crore in Telugu, ₹2.5 crore in Tamil, ₹0.45 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.35 crore in Malayalam. With these earnings, the total collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule in India has reached ₹824.5 crore net. This includes ₹498.1 crore from the Hindi language, ₹262.6 crore from Telugu, ₹44.9 crore from Tamil, ₹5.95 crore from Kannada, and ₹12.95 crore from Malayalam.
Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection Day 10
As per Sacnilk report, the action drama movie minted ₹1190 crore gross worldwide. Earlier, it was also reported that Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.
Also Read
| Allu Arjun breaks silence on arrest says, 'things took an unexpected turn...' About Pushpa 2
Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part,“Pushpa: The Rise,” which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.
Pushpa 2 controversy
During the premiere show of the film, a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation following stampede at Sandhya theatre. Later on December 13, Allu arjun was arrested and was granted 14-day custody by a lower court in Telangana. His legal team then challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000. Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said thaat the arrest was orchestrated to provide a "big publicity boost" to the actor and drive the second-week box office collections of Pushpa 2. Taking to X, he wrote,“Regarding everybody's SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable Chief Minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the Telangana state's FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2 's week 2 's collections.”
MENAFN14122024007365015876ID1108993487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.