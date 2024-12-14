International young chiefs club launches in Russia

(MENAFN) A new initiative aimed at developing leadership skills among young and talented students from across the world has been launched in Russia. The ‘International Club of Young Leaders’ held its inaugural meeting at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) branch in Vladimir last week.



The club received 476 applications via social media, with 82 students ultimately selected to join, including participants from Africa, China, and Central Asia. Originally intended to include about 40 members, the final group was expanded due to the high level of interest. Applicants who were not selected can still participate remotely in future events and broadcasts.



The primary aim of the club is to help young people develop leadership qualities, enhance their civic engagement, and learn how to preserve and promote traditional values. The opening speakers included Russian MP and journalist Anatoly Wasserman, and actor Andrey Sviridov, a graduate of RANEPA's Vladimir branch.



The event also featured video messages from international leaders, including Abdukhalil Gafurzoda, the Tajikistan representative to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and Alina Retkova, Chairperson of the Youth Parliament of Belarus, who expressed their support for the initiative. Pascal Fatso, head of the ‘Russia-Africa’ public association, encouraged the participants to pursue their dreams and learn from the experiences of older members.



The club not only serves as a platform for intellectual exchange but also for initiating socially impactful projects. In the coming months, members will have access to lectures, master classes, and tours of Russian regional enterprises as part of their development program.



