US-backed SDF, Turkish-backed SNA agree to ceasefire

The following days of clashes over control of the northern city of Manbij, according to top SDF commander Mazloum Abdi. The SNA, which had been attacking Manbij since November 27, was advancing toward Kobani, a Kurdish stronghold near the Turkish border. The SNA's operations targeted Kurdish militias affiliated with the SDF, which Turkey considers groups.



Abdi announced the ceasefire on Wednesday, attributing the agreement to US mediation, and emphasized the aim of protecting civilian safety. He also confirmed that local SDF fighters would withdraw from the area promptly. The SDF’s broader goal is to achieve a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and initiate a political process for the country’s future.



This assault coincided with an offensive by Syrian opposition groups, which led to the capture of Damascus and the ousting of President Bashar Assad over the weekend. Syria remains divided since the 2011 civil war, with control split between various factions.



