Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek magnate and owner of Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest, has set his sights on Brazilian football. He is currently in talks with São Paulo FC about a potential partnership focused on the club's renowned youth academy, Cotia. This development comes as Marinakis also negotiates the purchase of Vasco da Gama's SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).



São Paulo's president, Julio Casares, has already met with Marinakis to discuss the partnership's framework. The proposed collaboration aims to facilitate player and staff exchanges while securing additional funding for Cotia. This move could significantly boost São Paulo's investment capacity in youth development.



However, São Paulo has ruled out selling any stake in Cotia. The club views its youth academy as a crucial asset, consistently producing talented players for the first team and generating substantial transfer revenue. This stance reflects São Paulo's commitment to maintaining control over its player development pipeline.







Cotia has long been a success story in Brazilian football. Yet, São Paulo has recently fallen behind in certain aspects of youth development. The potential partnership with Marinakis could provide the resources needed to scout and acquire promising young talents more effectively, an area where the club has been less active due to financial constraints.

São Paulo FC in Talks with Olympiacos Owner for Youth Development Deal

For Marinakis, the partnership could offer a return on investment through partial ownership of economic rights to young players. This arrangement would allow him to benefit from future transfer fees, aligning his interests with São Paulo's success in developing marketable talent.



This potential collaboration highlights the growing interest of international investors in Brazilian football's youth development sector. It also underscores the challenges faced by traditional clubs in maintaining competitive academies amid increasing global competition for young talent.







