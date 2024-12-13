Four Regions Of Azerbaijan Join Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Barda will become a center for the of national dance art, bringing together groups from four regions of the country - Ganja, Lankaran, Agjabedi and Khachmaz, Azernews reports.

The Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca project is being implemented by the Azerbaijan Youth Union with the support of the of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Trend Life was told in the press service of the UMA.

The event will be held on December 14 at the Barda Culture Center.

The head of the project, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov noted that the main goal of the project is to stimulate the development of national dance art, which has an ancient and rich history, its successful dissemination to a wider area, and propaganda among young people.

"Azerbaijani folk dances are inextricably linked with our history, reflect its national character, as well as life and everyday life. This also shows how important the art of dance is in the history and culture of the country. Our youth needs training from specialists in this field. Large dance groups from different regions of Azerbaijan are involved in the project," he said.

The first day of the project will be devoted to master classes related to the art of dance and its history, and the second - to a dance competition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.