Four Regions Of Azerbaijan Join Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca Project

Four Regions Of Azerbaijan Join Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca Project
Date
12/13/2024 3:12:32 PM
Laman Ismayilova
Barda will become a center for the Promotion of national dance
art, bringing together groups from four regions of the country -
Ganja, Lankaran, Agjabedi and Khachmaz, Azernews
reports.
The Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca project is being implemented by the
Azerbaijan Youth Union with the support of the Ministry of Youth
and Sports of Azerbaijan, Trend Life was told in the press service
of the UMA.
The event will be held on December 14 at the Barda Culture
Center.
The head of the project, President of the Azerbaijan Dance
Association Aziz Azizov noted that the main goal of the project is
to stimulate the development of national dance art, which has an
ancient and rich history, its successful dissemination to a wider
area, and propaganda among young people.
"Azerbaijani folk dances are inextricably linked with our
history, reflect its national character, as well as life and
everyday life. This also shows how important the art of dance is in
the history and culture of the country. Our youth needs training
from specialists in this field. Large dance groups from different
regions of Azerbaijan are involved in the project," he said.
The first day of the project will be devoted to master classes
related to the art of dance and its history, and the second - to a
dance competition.
