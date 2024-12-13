Finland Approves New Defense Assistance Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland has approved its 26th defense assistance package for Ukraine and has already started working on the next one.

This was reported by Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as informed by the President's Offic and reported by Ukrinform.

"Finland has approved the 26th defense assistance package for Ukraine and has already begun forming the next one," the statement says.

During the conversation, President Zelensky informed Stubb about the need for additional air defense systems and capabilities. Zelensky thanked President Stubb for expressing readiness to help strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

25to

The leaders of both countries also discussed the steps necessary to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and to prevent any possibility of Russia's aggression repeating. The Presidents emphasized the need for real security guarantees for Ukraine.

They also paid special attention to Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

According to earlier reports, President Zelensky also discussed with President Stubb the consequences of Russia's morning massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.