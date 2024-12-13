EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

US-based investor joins IVU Traffic Technologies AG

13.12.2024 / 15:19 CET/CEST

Mission Trail Capital Management, LLC (MTCM), a software investor based in Austin, Texas, has acquired the share package from Daimler Buses and now holds a total of around 8% of all IVU shares. The purchase was made off-market and it was agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.





Please find more information in our latest press release .





