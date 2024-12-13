عربي


US-Based Investor Joins IVU Traffic Technologies AG


12/13/2024

Mission Trail Capital Management, LLC (MTCM), a software investor based in Austin, Texas, has acquired the share package from Daimler Buses and now holds a total of around 8% of all IVU shares. The purchase was made off-market and it was agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.


Please find more information in our latest press release .


