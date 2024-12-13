Simplify NFPA 70B Compliance With Eaton

(MENAFN- 3BL) Written by Scott Brady, PE, National Manager - Technical Application Support, Eaton

To encourage safer electrical systems, the 2023 update to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70B shifted from a“Recommended Practice” to a“Standard” that contains mandatory requirements for the development, implementation and operation of an electrical maintenance program (EMP).

In addition to covering all common electrical system components, the 2023 update to NFPA 70B includes specific guidance for the maintenance of:



Chapter 30 – Photovoltaic (PV) systems

Chapter 31 – Wind power systems and associated equipment

Chapter 32 – Battery energy storage systems Chapter 33 – Electric vehicle (EV) power transfer systems and associated equipment

I believe this new standard can help electrical system owners ensure they are getting the most out of their investments in energy transition technologies while protecting people and personnel. But what does the new standard entail? And how can you ensure your preventive maintenance plan is compliant? The first important thing to understand is how to properly assess the condition of your equipment.

Equipment condition assessment drives efficient preventive maintenance

Chapter 10 of the NFPA 70B standard prescribes maintenance intervals for specific pieces of electrical componentry based on equipment condition assessment. This is an evolution of the table that previously existed in Annex L but goes a step further to consider the condition of the equipment being maintained, with factors including:



Equipment physical condition

Criticality Operating environment

The equipment condition assessment (ECA) is driven by the HIGHEST value of these three conditions. For example, if equipment is designated“Condition 1” for electrical equipment and criticality but a“Condition 3” for operating environment it would use“Condition 3” durations for the ECA maintenance intervals.

NFPA 70B also requires a condition of maintenance indication to communicate the serviceability of the electrical equipment to electrical workers.

Maintenance intervals guide routine preventive maintenance

Once the equipment condition assessment is performed, Chapter 10 of NFPA 70B provides mandatory scopes of work and maintenance intervals broken out by product type. These requirements can be referenced in Table 10.1.2.1, which is in alphabetical order and provides the corresponding reference chapter for scope of work specifics.

It is important to note these maintenance intervals do not supersede manufacturer's guidelines; they provide guidance only in the absence of information from the manufacturer.

For example, if a PV system received an Equipment Condition Assessment rating of condition 3 because it could be supporting a microgrid or emergency power system, the PV system requires visual inspection and regular electrical testing at an interval of every 12 months unless manufacturer guidelines advise otherwise.

What is electrical testing?

NFPA 70B requires detailed, prescriptive testing processes for preventive maintenance program compliance. These guidelines are described in Chapter 8: Field Testing and Test Methods.

Compared to previous versions of 70B, the update clearly defines testing category types in Section 8.3:



1 – Online standard test: Performed while the electrical equipment or device is connected to the source of supply.

1A – Online enhanced test: Not typically performed in normal electrical maintenance activities and provides additional diagnostic information.

2 – Offline standard test: Performed while the electrical equipment or device is disconnected from the source of supply or is connected to an external test voltage source of supply.” 2A – Offline enhanced test: Typically not required but may be useful based on the application of the equipment or if there is a problem with the equipment. For example, a“rated hold-in” test in accordance with NEMA AB-4 might be performed on a molded case circuit breaker if the circuit breaker has been tripping under normal load conditions.

It is important to note that NFPA 70B provides the minimum requirements for preventive maintenance, which are superseded by manufacturer guidelines.

For instance, NFPA 70B states that testing trip functions is optional for circuit breakers 250A or less. And circuit breakers with electronic trip units that are rated or can be adjusted to 250A or over only require verification of the calibration of all the functions of the trip unit by means of the manufacturer's specified test set.

At Eaton, we recognize the labor-intensive and accuracy challenges of testing circuit breakers using primary injection current that facilitated the development of electronic trip units. Modern electronic trip units feature built-in communications via USB connection for verification of the calibration of the trip functions being used, saving time and the cost of expensive test kits.

Intelligence and digitalization can help simplify electrical testing

In the 2023 NFPA 70B standard, language was added to allow continuous monitoring and predictive techniques to drive maintenance intervals compared to the tables provided.

For example, when taking trip function testing into consideration, modern advancements in intelligent trip units are revolutionizing the ability to monitor overall circuit breaker health. These trip units dramatically streamline traditional breaker inspection procedures, with an at-a-glance health indicator and powerful data analytics that detail the health condition of the breaker. The health analytics provide predictive maintenance diagnostics along with detailed reports on operations, short-circuits, overloads, temperature and more to help enhance system reliability.

These technologies can be applied in EV charging applications to provide remote load testing, time-stamped event summaries and high-speed event waveform captures with detailed event logging to simplify preventive maintenance.

Additionally, there are add-on devices you can implement to provide continuous, non-invasive online monitoring for switchgear, transformers, bus duct and cable connections commonly found in alternative energy applications. These devices provide predictive monitoring to help users make more informed safety and maintenance decisions.

Preventive maintenance supports a safer, more sustainable future

It's been half a century since the first version of NFPA 70B was issued as a recommended practice. Today, the transition to a standard provides more enforceability for what shall be done when it comes to electrical equipment maintenance. That is a win-win for the reliability of electrical equipment and the overall safety of the electrical system for those individuals tasked with working on them.

For decades, Eaton has customers develop and implement preventive maintenance strategies to improve safety, uptime and compliance with local, state and national requirements. Don't hesitate to reach out to us if you need assistance understanding these new requirements or creating your own customized preventive maintenance program.

