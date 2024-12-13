Austria Offers Reward To Syrians Willing To Go Back Home
12/13/2024 10:05:10 AM
VIENNA, Dec 13 9KUNA) -- Austria declared on Friday a euro 1,000 to Syrians willing to return to their home country.
The Austrian Interior Ministry said in a statement that it offered help and facilitating required travels papers to the would be returnees.
Many Syrians in Austria have expressed interest in going back home, the official statement said.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement that his department would aid Syrians willing to go back to their country and indicated that it would also help in organizing their travel.
In the next phase of the process, the authorities will deport individuals who committed crimes or failed to integrate into the Austrian society, he said. (end)
