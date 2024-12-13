Air Docs Heating & Cooling To Giveaway A New HVAC Unit As Part Of Its Oldest HVAC Unit Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vero Beach home service company to provide complementary tune-ups for each qualified contest participant

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Docs Heating & Cooling , the top-rated provider of superior air conditioning services and ventilation systems for Vero Beach, is accepting submissions for its Oldest HVAC Unit contest, a challenge to find and replace the area's oldest HVAC system with a new state-of-the-art HVAC system. The deadline for entries into the contest is December 22.

"At Air Docs, we believe in giving back to the community, and we want to repay the Vero Beach area that has supported us throughout the years," said Josh Roberts, owner of Air Docs Heating & Cooling. "This giveaway is our way to spread cheer during the holiday season by helping a deserving family experience the comfort of a modern, energy-efficient air system by providing them with a new HVAC unit and installing it for free."

To enter, participants can visit the Air Docs website at to nominate themselves or another deserving recipient, provided the nominator has the permission of the nominee to enter.

In addition to the grand prize, every nominee with an HVAC unit that is more than 12 years old will receive a complimentary HVAC tune-up. Air Docs technicians will use this appointment to verify the age of the contestant's HVAC to ensure the homeowner with the oldest HVAC unit wins the prize.

The winning entry will be named on Dec. 24, and Air Docs will work with the winning homeowner to schedule the free installation.

"If your HVAC unit is a relic of the past and you find yourself crossing your fingers and hoping your unit works when you turn it on, this contest is for you," Roberts said. "We love supporting our community and want to make this holiday season brighter for everyone in the Vero Beach area."

As a full-service HVAC contractor for air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, Air Docs services customers throughout Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast.

For more information about Air Docs Heating and Cooling, call (772) 356-0254 or visit .

About Air Docs Heating and Cooling

Homeowners in Vero Beach, Florida, have relied on Air Docs Heating and Cooling for heating and cooling services since 2012. Air Docs Heating and Cooling helps customers beat the heat with year-round HVAC installation, repair and maintenance and deliver premium indoor air quality service, including whole-home air purifiers and UV lights. For more information, call (772) 356-0254 or visit .

