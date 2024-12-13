Bahrain Reiterates Commitment To Coordination With Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa reaffirmed on Friday Bahrain's commitment to continuing consultation and coordination with Syria.

This came in a letter he sent to Commander-in-Chief of Syria's Military Coordination Division Ahmad Al-Sharaa, praising the cooperation between the Presidency of the Affairs Department and ambassadors in Damascus, reported the kingdom's official news agency.

He also highlighted the vitality of safeguarding Syria's sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity while striving to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people. (end)

