Bahrain Reiterates Commitment To Coordination With Syria
Date
12/13/2024 7:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa reaffirmed on Friday Bahrain's commitment to continuing consultation and coordination with Syria.
This came in a letter he sent to Commander-in-Chief of Syria's Military Coordination Division Ahmad Al-Sharaa, praising the cooperation between the Presidency of the Political Affairs Department and ambassadors in Damascus, reported the kingdom's official news agency.
He also highlighted the vitality of safeguarding Syria's sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity while striving to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people. (end)
kna
MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108989897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.