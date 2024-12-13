Financial Calendar For SP Group A/S In 2025
31 March 2025 Disclosure of financial statements for 2024
24 April 2025 Annual General Meeting
29 April 2025 Dividend for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders
22 May 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2025
19 August 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2025
18 November 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2025
