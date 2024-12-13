Financial Calendar For SP Group A/S In 2025

31 March 2025 Disclosure of financial statements for 2024 24 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 29 April 2025 Dividend for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders 22 May 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2025 19 August 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2025 18 November 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2025

