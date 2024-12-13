Eight Petitions Filed In SC & Hcs For Matching VVPAT Slips With EVM Votes In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A total of eight petitions were filed in 2024 for matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail unit (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Machine (EVM) votes in the Supreme Court and various High Courts, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal told Lok Sabha in a reply that the ECI has informed that after counting of votes, mandatory verification of VVPAT slips of randomly selected five polling stations per Assembly constituency/segment is conducted, in pursuance of the Supreme Court order of April 8, 2019, in N. Chandrababu Naidu versus Union of India.

The MoS said no deposit is required for the said mandatory verification. The ECI has further stated that as required, the mandatory verification has been done in all elections held in 2024.

In response to another question related to the evaluation mechanism for the performance of government lawyers and government-empanelled lawyers, MoS Meghwal said there is a system of In-charge litigation for all the courts/tribunals in the country who submit monthly reports with regard to the allocation of cases and performance of the Panel Counsel to Department of Legal Affairs.

Further, the feedback/complaints received from ministries/departments against performance of panel counsel which are duly examined and where any delinquency is found the counsel is removed from the panel.

Replying to a question on the measures implemented to establish an online platform for all Government and agencies to upload all relevant data pertaining to each Government case, he said,

The Department of Legal Affairs has launched Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) in February 2016. It is a web-based application used for monitoring of all court cases involving the Union of India.

It is innovative, easy to access and is 24x7 available to various ministries/departments of the Government of India, its organisations, Law Officers and the empanelled Counsels, enabling them to upload data related to cases of Union of India, pertaining to them.