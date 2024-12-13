This Week In Health News: 15 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a survey on nicotine use in young people, a new directive for ALS coverage and a holiday cheer hotline from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Despite a strong desire to quit, many young people are struggling and in need of proven resources and support. For young adults ages 18-24, often dubbed the "JUUL Generation," e-cigarette use remains alarmingly high with nearly1 in 5 young adults at risk of lifelong nicotine addiction and many dual-using cigarettes or other nicotine products like oral pouches."With the acquisition now complete, we look forward to advancing potentially disease-modifying therapies such as ALIA-1758 for Alzheimer's disease and bolstering our neuroscience discovery and development efforts by leveraging Aliada's novel CNS drug delivery platform," said Dawn Carlson, M.D., M.P.H., vice president, neuroscience development at AbbVie.Moonpig, world leading personalized greeting card company, is excited to announce a partnership with St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to raise money to understand, treat, and cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases this holiday season. The collaboration allows consumers to choose from a curated collection of 35 cards.A majority of U.S. adults hope to avoid political discussions during the holidays and, in some cases, family members they disagree with, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association. More than 7 in 10 adults (72%) said they hope to avoid discussing politics with family over the holidays.The Holiday Wish Line encourages people to take a break from their daily challenges and enjoy heartfelt messages that foster togetherness and celebrate the holiday spirit. While the holiday season can bring joy, it can also create anxiety and pressure due to societal and personal expectations for a "perfect" holiday experience. The hotline inspires a joyful season for everyone who calls.LCRF awarded its grants for projects that demonstrate profound promise to make a sustained and lasting impact on lung cancer research and outcomes. These grants are made possible by Research ALK+ve Lung Cancer UK, the LRE Foundation, and numerous generous donations from LCRF's supporters.This integration intends to enhance diabetic eye care by improving screening processes and adherence, reduce ophthalmology wait times, and boost quality and performance markers.The "Sound It Out" campaign, created by the Ad Council in partnership with Pivotal, premiered new public service advertisements (PSAs) reminding parents and caregivers of the important role they play in supporting young people's emotional wellbeing.CES 2025 will feature the AgeTech Summit from AARP, where thought leaders, industry experts, and advocates will gather to explore the transformative potential of technology for aging. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will showcase how emerging technologies can make aging easier for individuals and their families.The new course,CBT for Depression in Pediatric Primary Care, taking place virtually onJan. 24, 2025, is part of a broader training series aimed at equipping pediatric primary care providers-including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants-with practical skills to address mental health challenges in children and teens.A new analysis finds that the stress of being a caregiver is associated with an increased risk of developing hypertension in 21 to 44-year-old Black women, a group known to have a higher prevalence of the condition compared to women of other racial and ethnic groups."SAMS stands ready to lead the effort to rebuildSyria'shealthcare system in this new era," said SAMS' President Dr.Mufaddal Hamadeh. "Our mission is to ensure every Syrian can access equitable, dignified care and to restore hope in a unifiedSyriathrough collective efforts."Garmin released its2024 Garmin ConnectTMData Report, highlighting overall health and fitness trends from its customers around the world. From detailed health and wellness stats – like how well customers slept or how their bodies responded to stress – to fitness-driven data like average daily steps, insights from the Garmin Connect community show 2024 was another very active year.The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced a first-of-its-kind directive requiring Medicare Advantage plans to approve coverage for Qalsody,a treatment for people living with genetic SOD1-ALS. "This is a victory for the entire ALS community," said Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. "It's critical that FDA-approved treatments are made accessible rather than being labeled as 'experimental.'"In its second annual edition, Zocdoc's report includes findings on how social media may be influencing health behavior, trends in in-person care, the characteristics patients are using to vet their providers, and much more.

