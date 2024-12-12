(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global stearic acid leaders like P&G Chemicals, BASF SE, and Kao Corporation dominate with robust practices and wide distribution channels. Regional players, such as Ritesh International and Rugao Shuangma, excel in catering to local consumer preferences, leveraging market proximity and adaptability, while global brands maintain a competitive edge through innovation and expansive product portfolios.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stearic acid market achieved a sales milestone of approximately USD 40.5 billion by the end of 2024. Projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, with market valuation expected to surpass USD 71.3 billion by 2034.

Stearic acid, a saturated fatty acid characterized by its waxy, yellow-white solid form, is commonly found in animal and vegetable fats and oils. Widely utilized in various industries, stearic acid's applications include:





Cosmetics and toiletries, where it acts as an emulsifier and emollient.

Soap and shampoo formulations, due to its surfactant and cleansing properties.

Lubricants and food-grade emitters. Manufacturing detergents, rubber products, and more.

The growing awareness of hygiene and the increasing focus on environmental purity have significantly bolstered the demand for stearic acid. Its superior surfactant and cleansing abilities make it an essential component in detergent production. This rising utilization of stearic acid for its multifunctional properties is expected to propel market growth further.

Additionally, market fluctuations in petrochemical-derived product prices have heightened the demand for bio-based alternatives. The global shift towards biodegradable and sustainable products is anticipated to drive the adoption of stearic acid in various applications, ensuring its continued market expansion.

How is the Stearic Acid Market Segmented?

On the basis of application stearic acid market is segmented into the personal care industry, food industry, pharmaceutical & biomedical science industry, and industrial uses (use in rubber, textile and metal).

The personal care segment holds the highest stearic acid market share owing to its strong surfactant and cleansing properties accounting for around one-third of the stearic acid market share in terms of value.

The geographically stearic acid market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

The regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are predicted to witness high demand for stearic acid since personal care and industrial growth are very high.

What are the Key Dynamics in the Stearic Acid Market?

The steady growth in the industries such as construction, automotive, cleaners, and personal care is expected to drive the demand for stearic acid in production worldwide.

The personal care segment is the major propeller to the sales of stearic acid since it is the fastest-growing segment where stearic acid plays an important role.

Moreover, the overall fatty acid market is growing, which is another factor boosting the demand for stearic acid.

The only factor limiting the sales of stearic acid is having low water solubility, which can result in a residual film on bathtubs and skin.

Hence, it is usually used as an additive rather than as a primary ingredient.

However, the dynamic use of stearic acid augurs well the increased demand for stearic acid in the coming years.

Metal cleaning and candle manufacturing are also expected to grow in the near future. Moreover, geographically, China, India, and ASEAN countries experience high sales of stearic acid.

“The stearic acid market shows promising growth driven by rising demand in personal care, rubber processing, and pharmaceuticals. Ongoing R&D efforts could unlock new applications, particularly in disease treatment, potentially expanding market opportunities and creating innovative product niches.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Rising Demand for Processed Food Fuels Market Growth

The increasing consumption of processed foods is a significant driver for the stearic acid market. The sodium salt of stearic acid plays a crucial role in preserving the color and freshness of various foods. It prevents:





The browning of bananas by reducing bacterial oxidation.

Decolorization of green tea. Loss of color in green peas.

As a natural antioxidant, stearic acid is commonly found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. Its use as a natural preservative in the food industry helps extend the shelf life of bakery products, cereals, and snacks by preventing oxidation.

Expanding Applications in Cosmetics Formulations

The demand for stearic acid in cosmetics is poised to boost market growth. As a natural antioxidant present in grains, fruits, and vegetables, stearic acid offers desirable properties for skincare, including:





Anti-aging and skin-brightening benefits.

Protection against free radicals and UV-induced skin damage. Enhanced stability and efficacy of active skincare ingredients like vitamins C and E.

These attributes make stearic acid a popular ingredient in cosmetic and dermatological preparations, especially for combating skin aging and improving skin health.

Artificial Intelligence Transforming Drug Innovation

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug development is revolutionizing traditional methodologies. Automated systems allow for rapid evaluation of therapeutic activities and drug-like properties, including those of stearic acid.

With its inherent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, stearic acid is emerging as a promising drug candidate. AI-driven research enables faster analysis and identification of potential therapeutic applications, enhancing its value in pharmaceutical innovations.

Advancements in Extraction Technology

The stearic acid industry is increasingly adopting advanced technologies to improve efficiency, quality control, and discover new applications. Recent developments include:



Combined enzymatic extraction techniques, such as extracting stearic acid from wheat bran.

Country-wise Insights and Regional Analysis

The stearic acid market exhibits dynamic growth across key regions, with the United States and China leading global consumption. Rising applications in industries such as personal care, rubber, and detergents, alongside favorable government initiatives, are expected to drive market growth significantly.

United States: Broad Applications Driving Growth

The U.S. stearic acid market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.4%, with revenues reaching USD 14.7 Billion by 2034. Its extensive use in personal care, soaps, textiles, lubricants, and niche markets such as metal processing and dietary supplements is fueling growth. Attributes like shelf life, binding properties, and versatility contribute to its increasing adoption across industries.

Germany: Growing Demand in Personal Care Products

Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, with market revenue reaching USD 10.5 Billion by 2034. The demand for organic personal care products, driven by rising consumer awareness and allergy concerns, is bolstering the use of stearic acid. Europe's significant consumer base for personal care items remains a key growth factor.

China: Expanding Industrial Applications

China's stearic acid market is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a valuation of USD 11.6 Billion by 2034. The expanding rubber, automotive, and personal care industries, supported by the demand for biodegradable products, are the major contributors to this growth.

India: Favorable Policies Fueling Growth

India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6%, with a market value of USD 6.5 Billion by 2034. Government initiatives promoting manufacturing and infrastructure development are driving demand in the rubber and automotive industries. India is set to capture 27.5% of South Asia's market share for stearic acid.





Competition Outlook

The leading players for Stearic Acid are P&G Chemicals, the Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Kao Corporation, VVF LLC, Godrej Industries, Nilkanth Organics, and some of the companies expand the network of distribution and to Two other benefits are somehow related to diversification the enlargement of products and services offered as well as the enlargement of markets. These companies are collaborating with other companies, to increase their product range.

Recent Developments



Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited partner to formulate the Green Chemistry Plan for manufacturing sustainable stearic acid in June 2023. The aim is still the utilization of renewable feedstocks such as farm produce residuals and post-consumer plastic materials.

PMC Biogenix Company has a number of stearic acid products, which are sold under the Hystrene® and Industrene® brands. They are also available in the form of powder and flake and can extend their uses from food contact items to plastic articles. In 2022, Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC purchased Innoleo®, LLC, a privately-held distributor of high-quality castor derivatives that address grease, lubricants, metal-working fluids, coatings, and personal care industries. This enables Biosynthetic Technologies to add a full range of castor and other oleo derivatives to its current Estolide technology offerings. Including Stearic acid



Leading Stearic Acid Brands



P&G Chemicals

the Chemical Company

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Kao Corporation

VVF LLC

Godrej Industries

Nilkanth Organics

Vizag Chemical

Ritesh International

PT Cambridge Olien

Rugao Shuangma Chemicals Co. Ltd VVF (India) Limited



Key Segments of Market Report

By Feedstock:

By Feedstock, the segment has been categorized into Animal-based Raw Materials and Vegetable-based Raw Materials.

By Application:

Different Applications included Soaps and Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing, and Other Applications.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Stearinsäure erreichte bis Ende 2024 einen Umsatzmeilenstein von rund 40,5 Milliarden US-Dollar. Prognosen deuten auf eine robuste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 7,6 % hin, wobei die Marktbewertung bis 2034 voraussichtlich die Marke von 71,3 Milliarden US-Dollar übersteigen wird.

Stearinsäure, eine gesättigte Fettsäure, die sich durch ihre wachsartige, gelb-weiße feste Form auszeichnet, kommt häufig in tierischen und pflanzlichen Fetten und Ölen vor. Stearinsäure wird in vielen Industriezweigen eingesetzt und findet unter anderem Anwendung in:





Kosmetika und Toilettenartikel, wo es als Emulgator und Erweichungsmittel wirkt.

Seifen- und Shampooformulierungen aufgrund seiner Tensid- und Reinigungseigenschaften.

Schmiermittel und Emitter in Lebensmittelqualität. Herstellung von Reinigungsmitteln, Gummiprodukten und mehr.

Das wachsende Hygienebewusstsein und der zunehmende Fokus auf Umweltreinheit haben die Nachfrage nach Stearinsäure deutlich gesteigert. Ihre hervorragenden Tenside und Reinigungseigenschaften machen sie zu einem unverzichtbaren Bestandteil bei der Herstellung von Waschmitteln. Diese zunehmende Nutzung von Stearinsäure aufgrund ihrer multifunktionalen Eigenschaften dürfte das Marktwachstum weiter vorantreiben.

Darüber hinaus haben Marktschwankungen bei den Preisen petrochemischer Produkte die Nachfrage nach biobasierten Alternativen erhöht. Der globale Trend hin zu biologisch abbaubaren und nachhaltigen Produkten dürfte den Einsatz von Stearinsäure in verschiedenen Anwendungen vorantreiben und so für eine weitere Marktexpansion sorgen.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche

Steigende Nachfrage nach verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln treibt Marktwachstum an

Der zunehmende Konsum von verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln ist ein wichtiger Treiber für den Stearinsäuremarkt. Das Natriumsalz der Stearinsäure spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Erhaltung der Farbe und Frische verschiedener Lebensmittel. Es verhindert:





Die Bräunung von Bananen durch Reduzierung der bakteriellen Oxidation.

Entfärbung von grünem Tee. Farbverlust bei grünen Erbsen.

Als natürliches Antioxidans ist Stearinsäure häufig in Obst, Gemüse und Getreide enthalten. Ihre Verwendung als natürliches Konservierungsmittel in der Lebensmittelindustrie trägt dazu bei, die Haltbarkeit von Backwaren, Getreide und Snacks zu verlängern, indem sie Oxidation verhindert.

Erweiterte Anwendungsmöglichkeiten in Kosmetikformulierungen

Die Nachfrage nach Stearinsäure in Kosmetika dürfte das Marktwachstum ankurbeln. Als natürliches Antioxidans, das in Getreide, Obst und Gemüse vorkommt, bietet Stearinsäure wünschenswerte Eigenschaften für die Hautpflege, darunter:





Anti-Aging- und hautaufhellende Vorteile.

Schutz vor freien Radikalen und UV-bedingten Hautschäden. Verbesserte Stabilität und Wirksamkeit von aktiven Hautpflegebestandteilen wie den Vitaminen C und E.

Diese Eigenschaften machen Stearinsäure zu einem beliebten Inhaltsstoff in kosmetischen und dermatologischen Präparaten, insbesondere zur Bekämpfung der Hautalterung und zur Verbesserung der Hautgesundheit.

Künstliche Intelligenz verändert Arzneimittelinnovationen

Der Einsatz künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) in der Arzneimittelentwicklung revolutioniert traditionelle Methoden. Automatisierte Systeme ermöglichen eine schnelle Bewertung therapeutischer Aktivitäten und medikamentenähnlicher Eigenschaften, einschließlich derer von Stearinsäure.

Dank ihrer inhärenten antioxidativen und entzündungshemmenden Eigenschaften entwickelt sich Stearinsäure zu einem vielversprechenden Arzneimittelkandidaten. KI-gestützte Forschung ermöglicht eine schnellere Analyse und Identifizierung potenzieller therapeutischer Anwendungen und steigert so ihren Wert für pharmazeutische Innovationen.

Fortschritte in der Extraktionstechnologie

Die Stearinsäureindustrie setzt zunehmend fortschrittliche Technologien ein, um die Effizienz und Qualitätskontrolle zu verbessern und neue Anwendungen zu entdecken. Zu den jüngsten Entwicklungen gehören:



Kombinierte enzymatische Extraktionstechniken, wie beispielsweise die Extraktion von Stearinsäure aus Weizenkleie.

„Der Markt für Stearinsäure zeigt vielversprechendes Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage in den Bereichen Körperpflege, Gummiverarbeitung und Pharmazeutika. Laufende Forschungs- und Entwicklungsanstrengungen könnten neue Anwendungen erschließen, insbesondere in der Krankheitsbehandlung, wodurch sich potenziell die Marktchancen erweitern und innovative Produktnischen entstehen“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Länderspezifische Einblicke und regionale Analyse

Der Markt für Stearinsäure weist in allen wichtigen Regionen ein dynamisches Wachstum auf, wobei die USA und China den weltweiten Verbrauch anführen. Zunehmende Anwendungen in Branchen wie Körperpflege, Gummi und Reinigungsmitteln sowie günstige staatliche Initiativen dürften das Marktwachstum deutlich vorantreiben.

USA: Breites Anwendungsspektrum treibt Wachstum voran

Der US-Markt für Stearinsäure soll eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 3,4 % erreichen und bis 2034 einen Umsatz von 14,7 Milliarden USD erzielen. Der weit verbreitete Einsatz in Körperpflegeprodukten, Seifen, Textilien, Schmiermitteln und Nischenmärkten wie der Metallverarbeitung und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln treibt das Wachstum an. Eigenschaften wie Haltbarkeit, Bindeeigenschaften und Vielseitigkeit tragen zu ihrer zunehmenden Verbreitung in allen Branchen bei.

Deutschland: Steigende Nachfrage nach Körperpflegeprodukten

In Deutschland wird ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 4,6 % erwartet, wobei der Marktumsatz bis 2034 10,5 Milliarden USD erreichen wird. Die Nachfrage nach Bio-Körperpflegeprodukten, die durch das steigende Verbraucherbewusstsein und Allergiebedenken angetrieben wird, fördert die Verwendung von Stearinsäure. Europas bedeutende Verbraucherbasis für Körperpflegeprodukte bleibt ein wichtiger Wachstumsfaktor.

China: Ausbau industrieller Anwendungen

Der chinesische Markt für Stearinsäure soll Prognosen zufolge mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 8,4 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen Wert von 11,6 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen. Die expandierenden Branchen für Gummi, Automobil und Körperpflegeprodukte, unterstützt durch die Nachfrage nach biologisch abbaubaren Produkten, tragen am meisten zu diesem Wachstum bei.

Indien: Günstige politische Maßnahmen kurbeln das Wachstum an

Indien wird voraussichtlich die höchste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 10,6 % verzeichnen und bis 2034 einen Marktwert von 6,5 Milliarden USD erreichen. Regierungsinitiativen zur Förderung der Produktion und der Infrastrukturentwicklung treiben die Nachfrage in der Gummi- und Automobilindustrie an. Indien wird voraussichtlich 27,5 % des südasiatischen Marktanteils bei Stearinsäure erobern.

Wettbewerbsausblick

Die führenden Akteure im Bereich Stearinsäure sind P&G Chemicals, The Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel NV, Kao Corporation, VVF LLC, Godrej Industries und Nilkanth Organics. Einige dieser Unternehmen erweitern ihr Vertriebsnetz und zwei weitere Vorteile hängen mit der Diversifizierung zusammen: der Erweiterung des Produkt- und Dienstleistungsangebots sowie der Markterweiterung. Diese Unternehmen arbeiten mit anderen Unternehmen zusammen, um ihre Produktpalette zu erweitern.

Jüngste Entwicklungen



Reliance Industries und Hindustan Unilever Limited arbeiten gemeinsam daran, im Juni 2023 den Green Chemistry Plan zur Herstellung nachhaltiger Stearinsäure zu formulieren. Ziel ist nach wie vor die Nutzung erneuerbarer Rohstoffe wie landwirtschaftlicher Produktrückstände und gebrauchter Kunststoffmaterialien.

PMC Biogenix Company bietet eine Reihe von Stearinsäureprodukten an, die unter den Markennamen Hystrene® und Industrene® verkauft werden. Sie sind auch in Pulver- und Flockenform erhältlich und können von Lebensmitteln bis hin zu Kunststoffartikeln verwendet werden. Im Jahr 2022 kaufte Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC Innoleo®, LLC, einen privaten Distributor von hochwertigen Rizinusderivaten für die Bereiche Fett, Schmiermittel, Metallbearbeitungsflüssigkeiten, Beschichtungen und Körperpflege. Dadurch kann Biosynthetic Technologies sein aktuelles Angebot an Estolid-Technologie um eine vollständige Palette von Rizinus- und anderen Oleoderivaten erweitern. Einschließlich Stearinsäure



Führende Stearinsäure-Marken



P&G Chemicals

das Chemieunternehmen

BASF SE

AkzoNobel NV

Kao Corporation

VVF LLC

Godrej Industries

Nilkanth Organics

Vizag-Chemikalien

Ritesh International

PT Cambridge Olien

Rugao Shuangma Chemicals Co. Ltd VVF (Indien) Limited



Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Rohstoff:

Nach Rohstoffen wurde das Segment in tierische Rohstoffe und pflanzliche Rohstoffe unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Zu den verschiedenen Anwendungsgebieten gehörten Seifen und Reinigungsmittel, Körperpflegemittel, Textilien, Schmiermittel, Gummiverarbeitung und andere Anwendungen.

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

