Notre Dame Cathedral reopens its doors

(MENAFN) After five years of extensive restoration, Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors on Saturday, marking a significant moment in France's history. The reopening ceremony coincided with the display of the word "Merci" (thank you) on the cathedral's iconic Gothic façade, expressing gratitude for the efforts that preserved the 860-year-old monument following the devastating fire of 2019. The sound of the cathedral's bells rang out across Paris as Archbishop Laurent Ulrich ceremoniously knocked on its doors with his ritual stick to mark the reopening. Firefighters who bravely risked their lives during the fire and experts who contributed to the restoration were honored with a standing ovation. French President Emmanuel Macron praised the rapid restoration efforts, calling it an achievement that seemed "impossible."



The event attracted international attention, with notable attendees including US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and billionaire Elon Musk. Macron seized the opportunity to strengthen diplomatic relations, hosting Trump and Zelensky at the Elysee Palace before the ceremony. Other world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former French presidents, were also present. The ceremony concluded with the French national anthem "La Marseillaise" and a dinner at the Elysee Palace, highlighting the symbolic significance of Notre Dame as a beacon of resilience and unity.



Thousands of craftsmen, including carpenters, stonemasons, and stained-glass artists, worked tirelessly to restore the cathedral using traditional methods. The restoration successfully returned the cathedral to its former splendor, including the reconstruction of the spire, roof, flying buttresses, and stone decorations. Historian Damien Byrne, a member of the scientific council overseeing the restoration, emphasized that Notre Dame is a global symbol, not just a French or Parisian landmark. He described it as a "reference point in an ever-changing world."



Visitors can now book free tickets through the cathedral’s website, with an expected 15 million visitors annually. The cathedral will open to religious groups in February and to tourists in June 2025. Macron revealed that donations exceeding 840 million euros still provide funds for future investments. In a message read at the ceremony, Pope Francis described the day as one of "joy, celebration, and praise," reaffirming that visitors will continue to be welcomed free of charge despite debates over possible entrance fees. The first mass will be held on Sunday, marking the beginning of an eight-day celebration to thank donors and firefighters for their efforts in saving the cathedral.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970561