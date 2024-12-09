74-year-old Senate chief gets unanimously re-elected

(MENAFN) Chuck Schumer, the 74-year-old U.S. Senator from New York, was unanimously re-elected by his colleagues on Tuesday to continue as Senate Majority Leader. This marks his fifth term as party leader, a position he has held since 2016. However, with Republicans gaining a 53-seat majority in the upcoming Congress, Schumer will lead the Democratic minority in the Senate next year.



Schumer expressed his gratitude for the trust his colleagues placed in him, vowing to work with Republicans whenever possible. In a statement on Meta's Threads platform, he emphasized the importance of securing bipartisan solutions but reiterated that Democrats would continue to stand up for their values.



Despite his re-election, the announcement drew mixed reactions, with some critics on social media questioning Schumer's leadership abilities and urging him to step down, accusing him of leading the party towards failure.

