Putin, Erdogan talk about Syrian predicament
12/9/2024 4:08:34 AM
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Syria, according to the Kremlin's press release. The two leaders agreed on the need for enhanced cooperation to "normalize" the situation, emphasizing the important roles of Russia, Turkey, and Iran in the region. The call was initiated by Ankara.
Putin stressed the urgency of ending the terrorist aggression against Syria and supporting the legitimate government’s efforts to restore stability and constitutional order, particularly by utilizing Turkey’s regional capabilities. Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to a fair and lasting solution in Syria, highlighting the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity and the necessity of political engagement from the Syrian government.
Erdogan also emphasized Turkey’s continued resolve in combating the PKK and its affiliates, which are active in Syria. The situation in Syria worsened recently after Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) and its allies launched a large-scale attack, capturing territory in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.
