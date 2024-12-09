Gazprom reports new record for daily gas exports to China

(MENAFN) Holdings, Russia's largest producer, has reported a new record for daily gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. According to a company statement, daily supplies have exceeded the agreed-upon ceiling, marking an all-time high for gas exports to the country. The increase reflects growing cooperation between Russia and China, with the Power of Siberia serving as a key link in their trade relations.



"Since December 1, at the request of the Chinese side, daily deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline have reached the maximum agreed levels," the company stated. This surge in daily supply underscores China’s rising demand for Russian natural gas, particularly during the winter months when energy consumption peaks.



Gazprom had previously outlined plans to ramp up the pipeline’s capacity to its design maximum of 38 billion cubic meters annually by January 1, 2025. This ambitious target is part of a broader strategy to enhance energy exports to China amid shifting global energy dynamics and increasing demand in Asia.



The volume of gas transported through the Power of Siberia pipeline has grown significantly over the years. Deliveries started at 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020, rose to 10.39 billion cubic meters in 2021, then 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, and reached 22.73 billion cubic meters in 2023. These consistent increases reflect the pipeline’s expanding role in meeting China's energy needs while strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

