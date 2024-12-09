Ramaphosa calls for end to Israel’s actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) South African Leader Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to Israel's “barbaric war” targeting the people of Gaza.



“As nations, we are deeply familiar with the suffering caused by the colonization of our lands and the oppression of our people. South Africa and Algeria resolutely back the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination,” Ramaphosa stated during his speech in Algeria's parliament on Friday, according to an official transcript shared by the and reviewed by Anadolu over the weekend.



He expressed that “The killing of women, children, and non-combatants; the bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals; and the denial of humanitarian aid is a stain on the conscience of the world,” further emphasizing, “We cannot turn a blind eye to this injustice.”



In late 2023, South Africa lodged a genocide case against Israel at the tribunal in The Hague, alleging that Israel, which has been intensively bombing Gaza since October of last year, has violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.



A number of nations, including Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia, have joined the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which commenced public hearings in January.



Ramaphosa underscored the global duty to halt this genocide, stating, “Israel must be held accountable for its crimes against the people of Gaza.”

