₹90,000 Crore Naval Upgrade: Indian Navy May Buy 26 Rafale, 3 Scorpene Submarines By Next Month

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Navy is planning to finalise deals for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft worth ₹90,000 crore. Additionally, discussions for three Scorpene submarines are underway, which will be finalised by next month, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi informed ANI on Monday.

"The Indian Navy is hoping to sign the deals for Rafale-Marine and three additional Scorpene submarines by next month," the Navy chief said while addressing the annual Navy Day press conference.

The Indian Navy is in talks with France in connection with purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft. Negotiations with French Naval Group are also ongoing to build three additional Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited. As per the report, the three submarines will complement the six Scorpene-class submarines, whose construction has been completed by the dockyard.

The Indian Navy wants to induct the three submarines alongside the Project 75 India programme that strives to enhance the country's indigenous submarine capabilities.

At the same time, the Indian Navy chief asserted that the maritime force keeps a watch on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We are keeping a close watch on the extra-regional forces operating in the Indian sea including the PLA Navy, the warships and even their research vessels and know what they are doing and where they are," Admiral Tripathi added, noting that the launch of the nuclear-capable missile from the INS Arighaat was successful.

Notably, the Indian government approved the construction of two indigenously designed nuclear attack submarines with plans to build the first one by 2036-37 and the second one in about two years from then. PTI reported. In the next 10 years, India will reportedly induct around 95 ships to consolidate India's resurgence as a maritime power and ensure credible deterrence.



(With agency inputs)