SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethan Allen celebrates two successful years serving Syracuse and surrounding communities in its beautiful studio off Erie Boulevard in Marshall's Plaza. Jared Roth, third generation owner of R & G Furniture dba Ethan Allen, says, "I've been thrilled with the success of our design studio. We provide exceptional, consultative design services and deliver hand-crafted, quality furniture that lasts for decades." After the corporately owned store in Fayetteville closed during the pandemic, Roth seized the opportunity to serve this community again and the business has thrived! So much so that he replicated the approach, opening another Ethan Allen design studio in Pittsford, NY earlier this year.

Interior photo of Ethan Allen Dewitt's beautiful studio off Erie Boulevard in Marshall's Plaza.

Ariel Borek, the Dewitt studio manager who joined R & G after six years at Ethan Allen corporate notes it has been a fabulous two years as more than 430 clients have celebrated our return, just in time to furnish their new homes, refresh rooms, or fill in key pieces now that we are back in town. Caroline Sussman, the lead designer, added that the design studio business model attracted her because it is efficient, hugely effective and fun for clients. She identifies what pieces fit her clients' bodies and meet their functional needs, then makes everything beautiful.

The duo thoroughly enjoys working with long-standing Ethan Allen customers and welcoming a new generation of clients who are just getting to know Ethan Allen and the breadth of our furniture lines. What's more, we educate homeowners, builders, architects and private designers that we carry a wide assortment of carpeting and hand-selected rugs, lighting, wood and luxury laminate flooring, custom window treatments, Hunter Douglas blinds/shades/shutters, wallpapers and accessory offerings – from classic and traditional to contemporary and edgy.



In a very short time, we've attracted clients from far-reaching towns across the region. Clients in Messina and Alexandria Bay, Rome and Utica, Binghamton and

Ithaca, Clinton and New Hartford, Skaneateles and Baldwinsville are thrilled to learn that we do in home design consultations and offer white-glove delivery too!

Stop in to experience a fresh, new take on furniture design! You'll be surprised at how much larger the studio is than it appears from the outside and by how much furniture is on our floor. It is an inviting space that inspires collaboration and design. We're so much more than a furniture store!

