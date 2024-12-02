Halberd Update On Watchdawg® PTSD Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next Phase Pilot Study

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB) previously reported results of a recently concluded initial 10-person Pilot Study of volunteer veterans suffering from PTSD and possible suicidal ideation. The results of that study can be found here . Based on the encouraging results of that initial pilot study, upgrades and enhancements to the data collection methodology, data analysis, hardware, software performance and reporting improvements have been incorporated into future studies. The next phase to be conducted on the patent-pending medicines/procedures is a 100-person study which will be conducted in sub-groups as volunteers are identified and qualified. The initial sub-group of 10 volunteers of this 100-person study have been selected. Results from this sub-group should be available around mid-January.









We are awaiting government and pending private investment funding to accelerate the 100-person study currently underway.

