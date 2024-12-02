'What's Hot' For Plastic Surgery In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati

Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati

Before and after photo of a patient on whom Dr. Jon Mendelsohn performed an Advanced Facelift, Upper Blepharoplasty, Subnasal Lip Lift and Laser facial resurfacing treatment

The Forecast From Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center

- Dr. Jon MendelsohnCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the most recent data from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) member survey, plastic surgery continues to soar, with an increase in demand for both facial plastic surgery and non-invasive cosmetic treatments in 2024.Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center weighs in,“We continue to see the impact of the 2020 'Zoom Boom,' as a major contributing factor in patients' desire to seek out both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. Although many people have returned to the workplace or are now working in a hybrid situation, we are continuing to see a high demand for both non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers and lasers, as well as elective surgeries such as Facelifts , Blepharoplasties and Rhinoplasties. Many of our patients who initially sought us out during the days of working from home and videoconferencing, now realize that they also want to continue to look their best face-to-face in the workplace.”Mendelsohn continues,“One of the most popular procedures in our practice over the past few years has been the blepharoplasty or eyelid lift. I believe wholeheartedly that an upper blepharoplasty is the single, best procedure that can make a person look more refreshed and less tired. So much so, that I actually had one myself this past year.This outpatient procedure, which takes only 15-20 minutes, reduces the appearance of hooded eyelids by removing the excess skin and fat in the upper lids that has accumulated over the years as a result of aging, gravity and the loss of elasticity. The end result is a more refreshed, rested and youthful appearance, with long-lasting results.”“I am confident that PRP (platelet rich plasma) will continue to play an increasing role in the field of plastic surgery for 2025 and beyond,” says Mendelsohn.“We were the first surgical practice in Cincinnati to begin using PRP for facelifts, as well as skin rejuvenation treatments back in 2000. We began using it with microneedling, in 2014, applying it topically over all areas of the skin that were treated to aid in both collagen and cell production.Exosomes, containing lipids, proteins, amino acids and peptides, are also becoming increasingly popular. When applied in conjunction with microneedling, they help renew, repair and regenerate damaged tissue, promote the production of new collagen, and speed up the healing process.Exosome therapy also produces amazing results for those experiencing hair loss. When applied to the scalp after microneedling, Exosomes actually target aging hair follicles, causing thicker, healthier hair to grow. We are seeing results after just one treatment, but three treatments are recommended for optimal results.”“In recent years, the popularity of Ozempic and other semaglutides continues to grow exponentially, due to their effectiveness when prescribed for weight loss. I don't see this slowing down any time soon. Unfortunately, when we lose a lot of weight in the body, we are obviously going to lose it in our face as well. This can cause a more gaunt, skinny, sagging face that can actually make us look much older than we are, a phenomenon often referred to as 'Ozempic Face'.We can treat 'Ozempic Face' in a variety of ways. In terms of more conservative cosmetic treatments, dermal fillers can be used to help restore lost volume in the face, rebuild the structure of the cheeks, and fill in the facial wrinkles,” says Mendelsohn. Additionally, skin tightening procedures such as Emface or microneedling can also help to tighten the skin and restore elasticity after weight loss.”He continues,“In terms of surgical procedures, a facelift can tighten and lift the sagging skin on both the neck and face, resulting in a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance. This outpatient procedure, safely performed under local anesthesia takes about an hour, with sutures removed in a week.”“I also feel that AI will play an increasing role in the field of plastic surgery, in the next 5-10 years,” adds Mendelsohn. Aesthetic facial surgery requires careful pre-operative planning, and analysis and measurement of a patient's facial dimensions. AI algorithms can analyze patient data, such as medical images and clinical records, to assist plastic surgeons in planning and simulating procedures. AI technology will also enable surgeons to visualize potential outcomes and assess different treatment options, for optimal surgical results, while minimizing risk, for both elective plastic surgery and medically necessary procedures when treating burn victims and those with congenital defects such as cleft lips.”“The other trend that I predict we will see increasing demand for in 2025 and beyond is 'travel surgery'.” Mendelsohn explains,“Patients are feeling empowered to seek out the most qualified, board-certified surgeon whom they feel will produce the optimal surgical outcome for their desired results by viewing before and after photos posted by patients on both YouTube and RealSelf. In 2024, we saw an increasing number of patients outside the Greater Cincinnati area, largely due to our AAAHC accreditation, high level of satisfaction from patients, the number of procedures performed, and pricing compared to East or West Coast. I believe that this number will continue to increase in 2025, as patients continue educating themselves by viewing real, unadulterated results posted by both physicians and patients.”Dr. Jon Mendelsohn is the Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, now celebrating their 25th year. A renowned specialist in Facial Plastic Surgery, he is double Board-Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and has performed more than 4,000 facelifts and 10,000 procedures in his career. Mendelsohn appears on a regular basis in the Cincinnati media, and has also been featured in the national media - including USA Today, The Washington Post, Becker's Hospital Review, CNN New Day, as well as The Doctors TV Show. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, call 513-351-Face or visit .

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, facial plastic surgeon discusses his own upper Blepharoplasty surgery

