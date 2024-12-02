Effects Of Bariatric Surgery On Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol 1

Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol emphasized that obesity surgery does not only help with weight loss, but also plays an important role in the of many diseases.

İZMIR, TURKEY, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Obesity has become one of the most common problems today and can bring with it many serious diseases, General Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Mustafa Erol said,“Bariatric surgery plays an important role in reducing the risk of serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, heart disease, high cholesterol and even some types of cancer. After the surgery, a visible improvement is achieved in the quality of life of the patients and significant decreases are observed in the symptoms of these diseases.”Effective Results in the Treatment of Obesity-Related DiseasesStating that obesity surgery has positive effects on metabolic diseases by creating hormonal changes and affecting intestinal functions, Dr. Erol said,“Such operations can radically transform the lives of patients by allowing them to reach a healthier weight and helping them get rid of obesity-related health problems.”Dr. Erol stated that obesity operations are effective in the treatment of the following diseases:Type 2 DiabetesHigh Blood PressureSleep ApneaHeart DiseaseHigh CholesterolSome Types of CancerMigraineOrthopedic ProblemsRefluxDepressionVaricose Veins .

Eral Aytemiz

Ed Tanitim

5532979965398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.