Reboundtag Launches Its Smart Microchipped Luggage

ReboundTAG Global launches its premium smart Microchipped luggage-tag on Walmart with a Christmas Sale.

ReboundTag works at all airports in the world, increasing the chances of quickly recovering lost luggage. If someone finds your suitcase, they can scan the code with their and you will receive a notification and the exact location of your luggage will be indicated using the coordinates of the phone used SECURE USE: your personal data is not stored in a ReboundTag and is never provided to anyone during the active search process to find a lost bag, unless authorized and necessary to have it returned to you.



◆ ReboundTag uses several layers of technology: a radio frequency identification (RFID) microchip, an NFC microchip, a QR code and a unique printed ID, all on a single tag to work at all airports. Wherever you travel, be sure to microchip your luggage so it doesn't get lost.

◆ ReboundTag, a unique RFID microchip luggage tracker that complies with IATA Resolution 753, has won over 10 prestigious awards from the travel industry, more than any other comparable product.

◆ ReboundTag works in all airports around the world and is integrated with International Airlines' lost baggage tracking systems.

◆ ReboundTag includes a family of protective tags, consisting of adhesive stickers, bag tags, pet-tags, luggage-tags and key chains. All products can be scanned with the finder's smartphone anywhere in the world and a message is sent to the owner, along with a GPS map of their position, without their information being revealed.

◆ ReboundTag is battery- and maintenance-free, and no app is needed to activate tags quickly and easily.

◆ ReboundTag has been featured on BBC World News, been selected as a luxury gift of the year at the Spring Fair (Europe's largest retail event) and was one of only five companies from around the world selected to exhibit for free and give a speech at the Business Travel Show in London this year as one of the most innovative companies that could change the face of travel.

Don't lose your luggage...microchip it!

The ReboundTag Deluxe smart luggage tracker does not use any type of battery, so you will never have a problem with airlines allowing you to safely carry your ReboundTag in your luggage. Award-winning product.

It's not just for luggage: the ReboundTag is designed so that it can be attached to any suitcase, identified and returned to you if you or an airline lose it. Musicians, athletes, photographers, and many others can benefit from having a way to recover their valuable equipment.

ReboundTAG your Friend-in-Found!