Iran focuses on expanding cooperation with Russia, BRICS, SCO

(MENAFN) Iran is focusing on expanding its cooperation with regional powers and international organizations, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, according to Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia. This was highlighted during a recent meeting hosted by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, which included representatives from BRICS and railway officials from SCO member states.



The meeting, held on Saturday, featured key figures such as Ambassador Jalali, Deputy of Roads and Urban Development Jabbar Ali Zakeri, and other important stakeholders. The discussions primarily revolved around enhancing collaboration between Iran and Russia across various bilateral, regional, and international platforms.



Ambassador Jalali specifically emphasized the importance of transportation, particularly railway development, as a vital area of cooperation between the two countries. He stressed the need to complete joint railway projects, which are seen as crucial for improving connectivity between Iran and Russia.



Reaffirming Iran’s strategic priorities, Jalali underscored that strengthening ties with regional and international organizations, including the SCO and BRICS, continues to be a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy. This approach aims to foster economic growth and enhance the country’s geopolitical positioning on the global stage.

