Preparatory Programme On Marriage Ends

Dohe, Qatar: The Family Consulting Centre (Wifaq) has capped off the 38th season of its preparatory programme for those about to get married following the provision of an overarching content aimed at preparing young male and females who are about to get married to build their marital life.

Having brought together a contingent of professionals in familial guidance and relationships from Wifaq, the programme featured outstanding contributions from family relations counsellor Azza Al Ghamdi from Saudi Arabia as well as Dr. Yusuf Ashir, a professor at Qatar University's College of Sharia, with each of them offering in-depth insights and practical tools for a successful marital life.

The sessions broadly focused on underpinnings of forging an enduring and ironclad marital relationship through enhancing communications between the two spouses.