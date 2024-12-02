Gov. Pillen Previews 2025 Legislative Priorities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEBRASKA, December 2 - CONTACT:

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is previewing some of his priorities for the 2025 legislative session. These initiatives, and others, align with his administration's ongoing commitment to kids, taxes, and values.

“This is by no means an all-encompassing list, but these items are certainly top of mind as we reflect on our past achievements and acknowledge there is still much to be accomplished,” said Gov. Pillen.“We must continue to build on those foundations, addressing issues that are of greatest concern to Nebraskans.”

KIDS: Gov. Pillen is advocating for guidelines around athletic activities, aimed at protecting both kids and women. Legislation brought by Senator Kathleen Kauth in 2023 proposed guidelines for opposite-sex participation in sports activities and the use of restroom and locker room facilities. It was carried over into 2024 but failed to advance by only two votes.

Eight months into his administration, Gov. Pillen became the second governor to issue an executive order establishing a Women's Bill of Rights, which in part, defined terms like“male” and“female” as guidance to agencies, boards and commissions. That order remains in effect, only to expire upon passage of a state law that provides the necessary clarification to these issues.

TAXES: Legislation passed during the summer special session produced $185 million in new tax relief, and established caps on local tax collections. Recently, Gov. Pillen issued the 2024 School Property Tax Collection Report, which makes the case for reworking the Tax Equity and Equalization Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) formula, so that it provides schools a more stable and consistent method of budgeting; thereby, reducing the amount of increase that schools feel they need to offset reductions in state aid.

“We cannot continue down the path of Nebraskan's paying among the highest property taxes in the nation,” said Gov. Pillen.“It makes us less competitive with other states and less attractive to people who may be looking to move here. This is a situation that we will keep fighting to address.”

AGRICULTURE: New legislation will be introduced aimed at banning the sale of lab-grown meat. This follows Gov. Pillen's executive order prohibiting the state from purchasing products defined as lab-grown meat and prohibiting other parties from contracting with the state, which might also procure lab-grown meat.

At a news conference in August, Gov. Pillen pointed to the uncertainty of health impacts arising from consumption of lab-grown meat and that other states and countries have implemented strict labeling requirements and outright bans to best protect consumers. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has drafted rules and regulations to ensure proper labeling and make certain that lab meat is not sold on store shelves next to natural meat products.

At the media event, Gov. Pillen reinforced his commitment to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, who produce products that drive Nebraska's economy and are highly sought overseas. “We feed the world and we save the planet more effectively and more efficiently than anybody else and I will defend those practices with my last breath.”

VALUES: Returning the state's allocation of electoral votes to winner-take-all is another top priority when the 109th Legislature convenes. Since 1993, Nebraska, has apportioned its electoral college votes in a way that promotes gerrymandering and prioritizes a small minority of voters over a majority of the public. For example, in the 2024 presidential election, 8% of Nebraskans allocated 20% of the electoral college votes. Gov. Pillen seeks to change this unjust system and have Nebraska rejoin the 48 other states that allocate electoral college votes through winner-take-all.

