Gautam Adani Advocates Technology & Sustainability At GJEPC's 51St India Gem & Jewellery Awards In Jaipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd December 2024: The Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) presented the coveted 51st India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) held in Jaipur, honouring the leading exporters of the gems & jewellery industry. GJEPC presented a total of 24 IGJ Awards: 14 - Performance Awards; 7- Special Recognition Awards; 2 - Felicitation Awards; and 1- supporting the Gems & Jewellery Industry Awards. This event was supported by Partner, World Council; Powered By GIA; with Gemfields and RMC as Associate Partners; and Vaibhav Global Limited as the Co-Partner.



Business tycoon Shri Gautam Adani (Chairman, Adani Group) graced GJEPC's 51st edition of the IGJ Awards as Presiding Guest. Representing GJEPC were Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Shri Nirmal Bardiya, Regional Chairman, Rajasthan, GJEPC; Shri Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC, and Shri Sachin Jain, Regional CEO - India, World Gold Council and Shri Gopal Kumar, Director and General Manager, Gemfields India Pvt. Ltd was also present along with the who's who and doyens of India's gem & jewellery industry.



While addressing a packed hall of diamond, gem and jewellery trade, Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, "Technology and sustainability are the twin pillars of our future. As we embrace the digital age, let's ensure our growth is both innovative and responsible. Empowering and uplifting our skilled artisans and craftsmen with digital tools will propel our jewellery heritage to new heights. Ultimately, our youth are the architects of tomorrow. Let's nurture their potential, and create an India that shines brightly on the world stage."



Adani further added, "Innovation and sustainability are not just trends but the foundation for the future of the gem and jewellery industry. From advanced manufacturing techniques to smart wearables, technology is revolutionizing the jewellery industry, offering endless opportunities for customisation and connection. The gem and jewellery industry must embrace change, challenge the status quo, and adapt to evolving consumer needs to remain a global leader."



Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC addressing the audience said, "Think big, innovate relentlessly, and embrace technology-the future of India's gem and jewellery industry is brighter than ever. With robust retail growth, projects like the India Jewellery Park in Mumbai, Jaipur's Gem Bourse, and the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC are transforming the landscape. Supported by visionary government policies and FTAs, our industry is poised to scale new heights. Together, we can position India as a global leader in gems and jewellery, setting benchmarks for innovation, excellence, and sustainability."



Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, added, "The gem and jewellery industry demonstrated incredible resilience by achieving $32 billion in exports last year, despite facing numerous challenges. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the award winners who have been instrumental in leading this remarkable achievement and inspiring the industry to greater heights."



Shri Sachin Jain, Regional CEO - India, World Gold Council said, ""This is our time, our era. The next ten years belong to India. As an industry, we aim to emotionally connect with consumers, especially the younger generation, through modern approaches. We are also committed to supporting our Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' transitioning India from a developing to a developed nation. We are collaborating with the government to define gold's role in this journey, preparing for milestones in 2030, 2035, and beyond. IGJA is a celebration of remarkable achievements and the people behind them."



Shri Sriram Natarajan, MD, GIA India said, "The Indian gem and jewellery industry holds immense significance for our nation, contributing substantially to exports, GDP, and employment. This success has been achieved in a remarkably short time through the entrepreneurial grit and global business acumen of business families, supported ably by the government, GJEPC, banks, and institutions like GIA and others. The industry thrives on healthy competition to bring out the best and demonstrates unparalleled collaboration when united by collective strength. With IGJA, we celebrate the entrepreneurs, their families, employees, and all contributors to this success. Congratulations to all the IGJA award winners on this well-deserved recognition."



Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, Derewala Industries Ltd. won the Lifetime Achievement Award.



The selection criteria this year included export performance, value addition, employment generation and investment in R&D among other parameters. In recognition of the business excellence demonstrated by companies that are helping to strengthen 'Brand India', GJEPC not only felicitate industry players for their exemplary performance, but also recognizes entities such as banks which play a key role in the growth of the sector.



Since its inception in 1973, the IGJA has been an emblem of excellence in the gem and jewellery industry, recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that propel the industry forward. Every year, IGJA honors the best of the best, showcasing the pinnacle of achievement in the gem and jewellery sector. This prestigious ceremony celebrates companies and partners whose contributions have made the industry a shining example of export excellence. IGJA has evolved over the years to embrace new categories, including social responsibility, innovation, and entrepreneurship, reflecting the dynamic nature of our industry.

