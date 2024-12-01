Deputy President Paul Mashatile: 2024 World Aids Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Programme Directors, MEC for Health, Ms Ntandokazi Capa, and Provincial Civil Society Chairperson, Mr Melikhaya Lusiti;

Our gracious host, Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane;

Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Municipality Cllr. Princess Faku;

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present;

Chairperson of the SANAC Civil Society Forum and SANAC Co-Chairperson, Mr Solly Nduku;

Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Forum, Ms Nompumelelo Zikalala;

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Nelson Muffuh and the rest of the United Nations Family present;

Representative of the United States Government, Consul General Allison Areias;

Second Deputy President of Cosatu, Mr Duncan Luvuno;

President of SALGA, Cllr. Bheke Stofile;

SANAC CEO, Dr Thembisile Xulu;

Traditional Leaders present;

Esteemed guests;

Members of the media and Fellow South Africans;

Molweni!

It is an honour to address you on this special occasion to commemorate World AIDS Day, established in 1988 by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic and remember those who have perished from this disease-related illness.

As we commemorate this year's World AIDS Day, it is also an appropriate time to reflect on the progress we have made and recommit ourselves to doing whatever it takes to achieve our collective vision of an AIDS-free world, as well as to stand in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV in our country and around the world.

The theme of this year's commemoration is "Equal Rights, Equal Care," which calls for equitable, dignified, and equal access to healthcare for all South Africans, irrespective of their economic status, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.

In addition, the theme emphasises the intrinsic dignity and worth of every individual who is impacted by HIV/AIDS. It demands a decisive halt to discrimination, stigma, and injustices that persistently obstruct our advancement in combating this epidemic.

It is important that everyone living with HIV/AIDS has access to excellent medical care, treatment, and support programs.

We are determined to ensure the protection of everyone's rights through access to the same level of care in line with the principles of the newly enacted National Health Insurance model.

As a United Nations member state, we are committed to improving the quality of life for our citizens. Over the past years, South Africa has made significant strides in addressing the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

There have been many scientific advances in treatment and antiretroviral therapy, which have allowed people to live long and productive lives. Scientists are optimistic that improved treatment options can enhance prevention, and they are actively working on a cure and vaccine.

However, our country remains the epicentre of HIV and is among those with the highest TB burden. There are nearly 8 million people living with HIV, and TB remains the leading cause of death, claiming around 56,000 lives a year.

We must always be cognisant of the fact that HIV is not only a public health crisis but also a developmental challenge and a human rights matter. Our approaches must be comprehensive, targeted, inclusive, and geo-specific.

Through the National Strategic Plan which also calls for a whole of society approach, it recommends the introduction of new injectables for HIV prevention and treatment in the country's HIV Programme.

South Africa is among countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has made significant contributions to the global body of knowledge on HIV prevention, as these HIV injectable medicines were tested in the country.

However, they are now widely accessible in the Global North and remain inaccessible to us in the Global South.

SANAC will prioritise the establishment of a multi-sectoral working group in order to expand access and the sustainability of injectable anti-retroviral introduction in the country's HIV Programme. This working group will collaborate with the Departments of Science, Technology and Innovation, Trade, Industry and Competition, and Health, as well as the Private Sector and Civil Society, to address the barriers that impede fast access and availability of these medicines to the South African people.

We must prioritise community-led responses and interventions to guarantee that no one falls behind.

Community-Led Interventions

A community-centered approach to HIV is important for several reasons, including reducing stigma. Since community-driven programmes can help reduce HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

Community-centered approaches can improve health literacy and empower people to access healthcare. This in turn feeds into demand creation for prevention services and promotes retention in HIV care.

We are aware of the challenges in our health system and are actively working as a government to address them. The National Health Insurance is a step towards achieving universal health coverage and alleviating the uneven distribution of resources and congestion in public health facilities.

When we work with communities, we learn what shapes their culture, knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs. Understanding these factors enables us to design and implement interventions that are tailored and targeted at specific communities and demographics, such as youth.

Compatriots,

HIV is prevalent among young people, especially adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24, with a weekly record of 1,300 new cases. The infection rate among boys of the same age, however, is almost three times less, meaning girls are more vulnerable to HIV infection.

A variety of factors, including the biological makeup of their bodies and their involvement in age-disparate relationships, contribute to this phenomenon.

Nevertheless, we need more interventions designed for adolescent girls and young women.

As SANAC, we are particularly pleased to note that all provinces have integrated the“Zikhala Kanjani” Youth HIV Prevention Strategy in their Provincial Implementation Plans. The strategy proposes specific interventions for all youth in their diversity to ensure that we are raising a generation that will conquer HIV.

Social and Behavioural Change Communication

We need messages that resonate with young people. We can't use the one-size-fits-all approach because young people need to be understood, listened to, have their space, and have their own lingo.

We cannot change their behaviour until we reach them with our messages. We must allow them to be young people, but surely to be guided. Instead of pushing them away, let's bring them closer, making it easier for them to seek medical care and take medication when necessary.

This is where technology emerges not just as a tool but as a potential game-changer. By leveraging the power of digital platforms, we can reach vulnerable populations, personalize interventions, and ultimately rewrite the history of HIV prevention in the country. This is because technology provides us an opportunity to engage with youth where they are-on their phones. It enables us to overcome traditional barriers and convey critical information in an entertaining and accessible manner.

I am encouraged by campaigns such as #ForeverWena, a movement that aims to empower youth to take charge of their sexual health. It encourages open, factual, and informative discussions about healthy sexual behaviour and choices through its WhatsApp chatbot, a digital campaign available 24/7 that offers a confidential space for people to access vital information and support.

The Department of Health, in collaboration with stakeholders, including PEPFAR, has released the new B-Wise App, a progressive web app for youth-friendly health services and information. The B-Wise App is an interactive digital platform that aims to enhance the accessibility of health services for adolescents and young adults, such as HIV prevention, mental health, family planning, and contraceptive use, empowering them to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030

Compatriots,

We also have challenges with managing HIV in children and putting them on medication; hence we launched the South African Chapter of the Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030 during last year's World AIDS Day commemoration.

On that occasion, Mrs. Humile Mashatile was inducted as the patron of the Global Alliance initiative in South Africa. Since assuming her duties, the patron has actively engaged on various platforms, raising awareness about the challenges faced by children and adolescents affected by the HIV epidemic. Her efforts exemplify the dedication required to address these issues effectively.

The elimination of vertical transmission of HIV in children remains a cornerstone of our efforts to achieve the Goals of both the National Development Plan and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as we get closer to Agenda 2030.

Yesterday, the Eastern Cape Province launched its Global Alliance plan, and we congratulate them on this achievement. This makes Eastern Cape the first province in the country to develop and officially launch its own Action Plan for the Global Alliance. We encourage all the other provinces to launch their plans for this work.

We are pleased that several partners, including the private sector and development agencies, are rallying behind this noble cause, sharing their expertise and the requisite resources.

Their collaboration reinforces our shared determination to fulfill the promise of eliminating HIV among children and adolescents by 2030.

Together, we are building a future free from HIV for the most vulnerable members of our society.

HIV Response Sustainability Plans

As different countries work toward the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the HIV response is paramount. Achieving this goal requires transformative actions in policy, programmes, and systems.

It also demands a clear vision, early planning, and strategic approaches to address financial responsibilities to ensure that both governments and their partners are equipped to maintain a robust HIV response. We have already seen how the reduced fiscal allocations by the government and donors have had a negative impact on the HIV and TB programmes, especially during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Compatriots,

The fight against HIV and AIDS requires all of us to act together. We have made satisfactory progress, but like in any long march to the golden goal, the last miles become tougher.

We are also happy that the Department of Health, working together with SANAC and our development partners, agreed to the big, fast, and quick results of tracing 1.1 million people living with HIV and linking them to treatment between today and December 2025.

Linking this 1.1 million people to treatment will enable us to reach the UNAIDS targets of 95-95-95. Let us all play our part and contribute to making this initiative a success.

While significant strides have been made in ensuring that 95% of People Living with HIV know their status, the same cannot be said with respect to ensuring that 95% of people who know their status are on treatment and that 95% of people on treatment are virally suppressed.

As of June 2024, only 79% of people who knew their status were on treatment, and only 93% of people on treatment were virally suppressed. Improvement across the 95-95-95 indicators was more pronounced in males compared to females. As a country, we need to further increase HIV screening, diagnosis, and treatment initiation while maintaining treatment adherence to keep its viral suppression rates high.

We urge all government departments to incorporate HIV/AIDS and TB in their workplace health and wellness programs. In the same breath, we call upon political parties, trade unions, student organisations, and other formations to encourage their members and supporters to know their HIV status and those who know their status to seek treatment and to remain on treatment.

The transport industry also has an important role to play in conveying these messages on the importance of health screening to the multitudes of people who use public transport on a daily basis.

Our Traditional Leaders need to continue to use platforms at their disposal, such as community meetings, izimbizo, traditional initiation schools, funerals, and such events, to encourage their subjects to test for HIV and TB, know their status, and stay on treatment if they have tested positive for HIV or TB.

We will continuously rely on our religious leaders to mobilize all men and women who worship, especially those who are HIV-positive and have stopped treatment, to return to care.

Similarly, we encourage sporting bodies, their affiliates, clubs, and individual players to contribute in this way.

I would like to urge all the Premiers to make use of the Provincial Councils on AIDS to mobilise these sectors and others that are active in the provinces to help us find the 1.1 million people.

All employers and employment organizations must come to the party. This is a genuine battle, and if we fail to combat HIV and AIDS, it will ultimately lead to our downfall.

16 Days of Activism

Programme Directors,

This past Monday, we launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in the North-West Province. The dynamics within relationships and households identify gender-based violence as one of the social drivers of HIV. Similar to HIV, the complexity and multifaceted nature of gender-based violence and femicide contribute to their continued status as a national crisis.

Addressing GBVF in South Africa requires a multisectoral and multifaceted approach that includes education, legal reform, community engagement, and support services for victims. It also requires the economic emancipation of women and girls.

We must all protect the rights of vulnerable groups, including the LGBTIQ community. Hate crimes have no place in our society. Equal rights mean protecting everyone and everywhere.

The various activities organized by the SANAC Men's Sector to mobilize men and boys to march against gender-based violence, femicide, and other social ills profoundly encouraged me.

These activities are a build-up to the National Men's Parliament, which will take place on the 06th and 07th of this month in Cape Town, where all formations working with men will provide provincial updates on the work done in their communities since the last sitting in 2022.

Programme Directors,

The SANAC Men's Sector is leading the National Men's Health Campaign, known as "Better Man 4 Tomorrow", today. This campaign calls upon all adolescent males and adult men to seek health services and learn about their HIV status and general well-being.

This campaign will bring health services to places where men congregate most, such as sporting events and traditional gatherings.

This campaign seeks, among other things, to establish a coherent network of change agents that seek to advance men's health across South Africa.

It also aims to reach a million men with a holistic advocacy, communication, and social mobilisation campaign.

Working together, we can end AIDS by the year 2030.

I thank you.



