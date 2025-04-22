Powerful Earthquake Hits Talaud Islands in Indonesia

403
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Talaud Islands on Tuesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (Geofon). The tremor hit at 17:17 Jakarta time (1017 GMT) at a depth of 128 kilometers (79.5 miles). The US Geological Survey, however, recorded the earthquake at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.2, with the epicenter located 269 kilometers (160.9 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in the Philippines.
While the quake was felt throughout the region, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. Indonesia, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is highly susceptible to earthquakes due to its position on active tectonic plate boundaries.
The Talaud Islands, located in the northernmost part of the country, are no stranger to such seismic activity. Authorities are keeping a close watch on developments, urging residents to stay alert for any potential aftershocks.
