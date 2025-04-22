403
Muslim Canadians Urge Effective Measures on Islamophobia Ahead of Federal Election
(MENAFN) As Canada's federal election approaches, Muslim Canadians are sending a clear message: they want more than just acknowledgment of Islamophobia; they seek meaningful measures to address it.
Recent statistics highlight the risks Muslims face in Canada, which, in 2024, was marked by the highest number of Muslim-targeted killings among G7 countries. Notable incidents include the 2017 attack at a Quebec mosque, which claimed the lives of six Muslims, and the 2021 truck attack in London, Ontario, that killed four members of a Muslim family.
Despite these tragic events, the issue of Islamophobia has struggled to gain significant attention in the election debate. Much of the focus has been diverted by US President Donald Trump's unpredictable policies, from harsh trade measures to threats of annexing Canada, leaving little room for discussions on addressing hate crimes and safeguarding minority rights.
Nonetheless, Muslim advocacy organizations are steadfast in their efforts to ensure Islamophobia remains a priority. Reem Sheet, a representative of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), which represents about 200,000 of Canada's 1.8 million Muslims, stressed the importance of taking concrete actions.
In an interview, Sheet noted the need for tangible policies from political leaders. She further noted, “Canadian Muslims are looking for real commitments on issues like a national strategy to combat Islamophobia, concrete action on hate crimes, and a clear stance on global human rights, especially when it comes to Gaza.”
She expressed concern about the U.S. government's actions against pro-Palestinian activists, including deportations and entry bans. Many Canadian Muslims fear similar measures could take root in Canada if not actively opposed.
“We are seeing what’s happening with the Trump administration across the border with horror … That means we must fight hard to make sure those ideas don’t take root here, whether we’re talking about Muslim bans, the annexation of Gaza, or other dangerous attacks on civil liberties,” Sheet noted.
