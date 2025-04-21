PM Modi Announces Major Boost For Bihar; Calls Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat And Namo Bharat 'Triveni' Of Railways

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail as the "Triveni" - a symbol of the transformation of the Indian Railways.

Now, Bihar is set to become a major beneficiary of this modern railway trio.

As part of the ongoing infrastructure push, two new trains from this "Triveni" are scheduled to start operations in Bihar.

While Vande Bharat Express services are already running in the state, the Amrit Bharat Express between Darbhanga and Anand Vihar Terminal via Ayodhya and Malda Town–Bengaluru was an earlier addition.

The Prime Minister is expected to dedicate the three new railway lines to the nation, including the Supaul–Pipra, Khagaria–Alauli and Hasanpur–Vithan new lines.

Two new passenger trains will also begin operations on these routes, improving regional connectivity.

The highlight of this development is the launch of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and a new Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The upcoming Jaynagar–Patna Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is drawing massive public attention.

These trains and rail routes will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Modi's upcoming rally in Bihar's Madhubani on April 24.

The Jaynagar–Patna Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has several features including more than 2,000 passenger capacity, built under the 'Make in India' initiative, equipped with a Kavach safety system, CCTV, fire detection, and emergency talkback. Loco pilot cabs are available at both ends -- no engine reversal required.

It will also have modern vacuum toilets, disabled-friendly facilities, automatic doors, ergonomically designed seats, USB charging points (Type A & C), and route map indicators in the coaches.

The rapid rail is modelled after urban metro systems and promises world-class short-distance travel.

With these launches and accelerated project completion due to enhanced funding, Bihar's rail infrastructure is poised for a major leap.

The Namo Bharat trains will provide an affordable, comfortable, and modern experience to the passengers.

Designed for speeds up to 130 kmph, this non-AC sleeper train brings the comfort of premium trains like Vande Bharat to budget-friendly travellers.

The new Amrit Bharat Express is based on push-pull technology which enables faster turnaround as locomotives are placed at both ends.

It consists of all sleeper and unreserved class coaches, with modern facilities like foldable snack tables, mobile holders, bottle holders, radium flooring strips for night visibility, spring body suspension system for smoother rides, electro-pneumatic flushing to conserve water, soap dispensers in all toilets, aerosol-based fire suppression system, emergency talkback system in every coach, fire detection system -- for the first time in non-AC coaches and real-time on-board condition monitoring of wheels and bearings.

Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai, this train is part of the 'Make in India' campaign.

To complement the launch, Indian Railways is starting two new passenger train services as Pipra–Saharsa: connecting the newly constructed Supaul–Pipra line, Samastipur–Saharsa via Bithan and Alauli, linking up to the Khagaria–Alauli section.

These services are expected to significantly ease travel in north Bihar, particularly for the Mithila region, improving connectivity with economic hubs and streamlining local commute.

With this rollout, the Indian Railways continues to bridge affordability and modernity -- making long-distance travel faster, safer, and more accessible.