China Merges AI into Undergraduate Studies
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China announced plans to update its undergraduate curriculum by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), as reported by local media.
The Education Ministry revealed that 29 new academic majors will be introduced, covering emerging fields such as AI and the low-altitude economy.
These programs will be included in this year’s college entrance exams, based on an official statement from the ministry cited by the media.
The objective of adding these new majors is to address the growing market demand as well as the technological and developmental needs of the country.
This initiative aligns with Beijing's broader national strategies, as explained in the statement.
The newly introduced programs will encompass areas such as regional and country studies, carbon neutrality science and engineering, marine science and technology, and healthcare security.
These additions reflect China’s commitment to expanding its academic offerings in line with modern industry trends.
In response to advancements in high-tech fields, the curriculum will also include new programs like intelligent molecular engineering, medical device and equipment engineering, and spatiotemporal information engineering.
These subjects are designed to keep students abreast of cutting-edge technologies.
Furthermore, majors driven by market trends, including international cruise management and aviation sports, have been established to better meet industry requirements.
Additionally, courses focused on the role of AI in fostering economic and social growth, such as AI education, intelligent audiovisual engineering, and digital drama, have been introduced to prepare students for the digital age.
