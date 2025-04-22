‘Some Engaging In Politics For Votes’, Claim Muslim Community Members On Waqf Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Muslim community members claimed on Tuesday that some people have started to engage in politics to gain votes over the Waqf reforms.

“The poor Muslims who are relying on stalls and doing odd jobs will benefit from the Waqf land. This situation is not about the government; rather, people are engaging in politics for the sake of gaining votes. The disadvantaged Muslim community understands that the reforms will be significant and helpful to them,” a Muslim community member told IANS, who attended the 'Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign' in Mumbai, which was organised by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju

Speaking to IANS, another attendee said that this“historic” reform will benefit the poor Muslims.

“The Union Minister informed us about the reforms in the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Now, common Muslims will benefit from the reforms. The Waqf Board and its properties will now be used for the needy members of the community,” the attendee told IANS.

Slamming the people opposing the reforms, he said,“Many people lack proper housing and educational opportunities. These individuals are making unfounded claims for their political gain, fearing they may lose their remaining support.”

Meanwhile, the Union Minister in his address at the event termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a“revolutionary” step aimed at benefiting poor Muslims and curbing the“misuse” and“illegal occupation” of Waqf properties across India.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Act is part of the Modi government's efforts to work for the poor,” the minister said.

The outreach event saw enthusiastic participation from the public, many of whom lauded the Modi government's reforms and called the amendment a“historic” step.

Additionally, speaking to reporters after engaging with citizens under the 'Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign' in Mumbai, Rijiju emphasised the vast scale of Waqf properties in India and highlighted the urgent need for reforms to ensure their rightful use.

“The two main objectives of amending the Waqf Act were to benefit the poor and stop the misuse and looting of these properties,” he said.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to empowering marginalised communities, adding,“The people of India have given PM Modi a third term because we work for the poor, and this amendment is part of that effort.”

Taking a strong stand against opposition to the reforms, Rijiju criticised certain organisations and political parties for“misleading” the Muslim community.

“Some leaders are lying to people. They claim the government wants to snatch religious land or mosques. This is false. This country runs on the Constitution. Congress and Communist parties have distracted the Muslims of the country for years,” he said.

“We are not here to take anything away from anyone. We are here to ensure that those in need receive their rightful share,” the minister added.

Calling it a transformative move, Rijiju said that the Act would help all sections within the Muslim community, including Bohras, Shias, Sunnis, Pashmandas, and others who have historically been deprived of access to Waqf assets.